Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 16
NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares his to op 5 rookie performances of Week 16.
It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) vs Baltimore Ravens (10-5) this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. The two teams went head-to-head in Week 14 with Baltimore taking the 16-14 victory in Pittsburgh. RELATED: FMIA Week 16 – Christmas Magic in
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
The Steelers might have nothing to play for on Sunday night.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
The NFC's division winners probably don't want the Packers in the playoffs.
"He’s done that before. I’ve seen it.”
He's taking the potential head injury seriously.
Tennessee has little to play for Thursday; more on T.Y. Hilton's huge catch; Micah's new move; and Sam Williams talks about his close call. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Many wrote off the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season, but both teams are surging in our NFL power rankings.
Arizona Cardinals star defensive lineman J.J. Watt announces retirement
Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t the only member of the Broncos coaching staff to be politely asked to leave on Monday. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, the Broncos has terminated the employment of special-teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry. With two games to go, it seems odd to engage in a mini-house cleaning. With [more]
Although Brock Purdy has done little wrong since entering the 49ers' lineup as the starting QB, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't ready to think about the rookie's fate next season.
The Broncos have reportedly named senior assistant Jerry Rosburg their interim head coach in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett’s firing on Monday, but it appears Rosburg was not the first choice for the job. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was the first person offered the chance to coach the 4-11 team in [more]