Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 12
NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares his top 5 rookie performances of Week 12.
One of Clemson's all-time cornerbacks can't seem to catch a break in his rookie season in the NFL.
A Week 12 win over the Broncos bumped the Panthers up the standings and down in the 2023 draft order. Here's how far they've moved:
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared a great story of Nick Bosa's dedication to his craft as an elite pass rusher.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Which Steelers stepped up and which fell flat this week?
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.” Jackson sent this message to Hensley on [more]
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
Here's a closer look at Eagles snap counts from their 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday night. By Dave Zangaro
Dallas is the most-tested; boasting the NFL's best record against current playoff teams at 5-2. Predictions for the final 6 weeks. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
It's a must-win week for many of us to keep fantasy playoff hopes alive. If you have roster holes to fill, Andy Behrens has a list pickups approved for immediate use.
One day after he was hired, the Badgers new football coach addressed a variety of topics surrounding the team.
On Monday night, Jeff Saturday's inexperience showed.