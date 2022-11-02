Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 8
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down his top 5 rookie performances of Week 8.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen says the trade of WR Kadarius Toney was in the best interest of the organization.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
The Chase Claypool trade is going to end up being a great thing for Kenny Pickett.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was wild. Which teams and players emerged as winners, and who is hoping for better luck next time?
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Donte Whitner believes it's clear who won the Christian McCaffrey trade.
The Chase Claypool trade gets an A from us.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
Brandon Aiyuk explains why he landed in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse to begin the 2021 season.
The Dolphins were busy heading into Tuesday afternoon’s deadline and they wound up adding pieces on both sides of the ball before it passed. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb came from the Broncos in a trade that sent a first-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver. The Dolphins filled the void in their backfield [more]
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t get an offer, decided to move [more]
The #49ers have skyrocketed up the @usatodaysports NFL power rankings, and they could climb even higher out of the bye.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.