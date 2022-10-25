Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 7
NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares his top 5 rookie performances of Week 7.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares his top 5 rookie performances of Week 7.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
Andy Behrens examines the week's priority adds as fantasy managers deal with more injuries and navigate the Chiefs and Chargers being on bye.
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
During a drive that ended, fittingly, with Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepting a ball thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Jones put a foot into the balls of Brisker to cap a slide. The move wasn’t flagged. It looked a lot like the move former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once made when sliding during [more]
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
The Bears dismantled the Patriots in primetime. Josh Schrock hands out grades from a dominant performance.
Is this a sign of things to come with NFL officiating?
Here are the winners and losers from the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Bears
Season-changing injuries, backfields in flux, quarterback changes: Denny Carter covers it all in his Week 8 waiver wire breakdown. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a trio of potential waiver wire options for week 8 — Giants' Daniel Jones, Broncos' Greg Dulcich and Chargers' Josh Palmer.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts about Monday night's thrilling win over the Patriots.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 8 of the season including Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Green Bay at Buffalo, New York Giants at Seattle
Here are four main takeaways from the Patriots' brutal primetime defeat
Several Eagles' players and coaches received A's, but one unit didn't fare so well.