Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 5
NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares his top 5 rookie performances of Week 5.
The Cowboys, 49ers and Giants are among teams on the rise and bringing some respectability to the NFC alongside undefeated Philadelphia.
The Detroit Lions have the second toughest strength of schedule in the NFL (.576), behind only the Washington Commanders, according to Tankathon
Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained the process behind a pivotal three-and-out sequence against the Giants on Sunday.
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
Matt Rhule will go down as another college-to-NFL coaching flop.
Travis Kelce worked really hard for one Chiefs touchdown in particular on Monday night.
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they'll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned? To this point, Hill has hardly resembled a tight end.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
The Carolina Panthers may be heading toward a rebuild after firing head coach Matt Rhule. If they decide to sell, should the New England Patriots target any of these players via trade?
Davante Adams took out his frustration in the wrong way Monday night.
At some point, maybe the Raiders will learn to stop trying to fire up the Chiefs.
This fourth-round pick was playing meaningful snaps on defense in a prime-time NFL game ... and he didn’t let the opportunity to do something special get away.