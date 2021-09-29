Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 3
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the top five rookie performances of Week 3 play. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had been faced with injuries at cornerback, announced Wednesday that they had signed veteran Richard Sherman.
It's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
The great mystery of Super Bowl LII, one of the best Super Bowls of all-time, has finally been given a suitable answer. By Adam Hermann
Jamie Collins is no longer a Detroit Lion, and these six teams could use his services.
Tom Brady had a few different reasons for leaving the Patriots.
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
Are the Bears really going to leave Soldier Field?
The dicey relationships between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are detailed in a new book.
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.
Coach McCarthy isn't expecting his IR players back yet, plus Dallas trolls Philly with a T-shirt modification, and breaking down game film. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Here's why New York Giants owner John Mara and GM Dave Gettleman haven't fired Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett after the offense's lack of production in 0-3 start to 2021 NFL season.
The New England Patriots had four running backs, two defensive backs and a wide receiver in for free-agent workouts on Tuesday.
During his appearance on 1310 The Ticket, Troy Aikman said Panthers QB Sam Darnold was not happy when he first learned of his trade from the Jets.
Not all NBA players are vaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 season. Here's info on Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Isaac who have spoken out about the vaccine.
With Jamie Collins gone, Trey Flowers is the only major ex-Patriot signed in the Quinntricia era left with the Detroit Lions.
The three-time Super Bowl champ sees similarities between the current Cowboys offense and his multifaceted units of the '90s. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Injuries came early and often in Week 3, so there's a decent chance your fantasy rosters are in need of reinforcements. Andy Behrens is here to help.
Although the SEC and Big 12 have made recent moves, the landscape of college football, and all of college sports, isn't even close to settled.
Lowry won one point from three matches on his Ryder Cup debut.
USC has an opening after firing Clay Helton earlier this month. Eric Bieniemy’s name has come up as a potential candidate for the job. Add Anthony Lynn’s name to the list, too. Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that USC boosters have reached out to the Lions offensive coordinator to gauge his interest. Trotter adds [more]