Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 2
Peter Schrager breaks down the top five rookie performances of Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Peter Schrager breaks down the top five rookie performances of Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Quarterback Jared Goff won plenty of games with Sean McVay as Goff’s head coach. Without McVay, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft is still waiting for his first career victory. As a reader pointed out this morning, Goff’s two losses to start the season in Detroit run his career won-loss record to 0-9 [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has seen a lot of changes in the NFL. In a podcast appearance, he said he thinks the league 'is a little softer.'
After getting snubbed After Week 1, he is named this week's player of the week even when Tom Brady had five touchdown passes.
The reeling Padres designated a struggling Arrieta for assignment on Tuesday.
You may have heard about the gambler who had a 16-team, money-line card that went 15 for 15 on Sunday, with only a Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers standing in the way of a $726,000 payout. Obviously, the Lions lost — and there went the money. Unless it didn’t. As explained by [more]
Seven teams have yet to record a victory through two games, and they face slim odds of making the playoffs. But not all hope is lost.
It took a while, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is once again calling out quarterback Tom Brady. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians blamed a strip-sack on Brady holding the football for too long during an appearance on WDAE radio. “You know, the sack-fumble, he just should have got that ball out of his hands,” Arians said, via [more]
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?
Making sense of what the Patriots offense has to offer under Mac Jones.
There are only seven undefeated teams left, and the trust level isn't the same for them all.
The 2021 MLB campaign is in the final stretch of the regular season with the playoff field beginning to take form. What will the field look like?
How did taunting become a point of emphasis? NFL coaches wanted it. The coaches subcommittee, which is made up of Andy Reid, Brian Flores, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kevin Stefanski and Mike Zimmer, recommended the move to the Competition Committee. The Competition Committee, which has coaches Frank Reich, Ron Rivera, Mike [more]
Despite the 2021 season just getting underway, Alabama's entire schedule for the 2022 season dropped on Tuesday.
The question of if 44-year-old Tom Brady will play until he's 50 bubbled back up again last week.
Brewer was replaced in the second half by Cameron Rising and departs Utah after playing less than three games with the Utes.
The Chicago Bears are wrapping up their review of their 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and moving on to Sunday’s game against the Browns in Cleveland. Here are three things we heard from Bears players Tuesday at Halas Hall as they get ready for Week 3. 1. Bears players are preparing to fine-tune their games with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears resume practice Wednesday ...
Former Washington running back Clinton Portis talked with Shannon Sharpe about his decision to retire from the NFL at 30 years old.
Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, dumps water on heckling Baltimore Ravens fan after Kansas City Chiefs lost on Sunday night.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]
Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.