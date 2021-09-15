Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 1
NFL Network's Peter Schrager highlights his top five rookie performances of Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Peter Schrager highlights his top five rookie performances of Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
In Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr presented divergent examples of the throws only some quarterbacks will make.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has done it again, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1.
In what might be the most expected announcement of the year, Jones' five sacks gets recognized as the best defensive performance of the week.
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship posts hilarious picture with Seattle WR DK Metcalf
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
Among the many twists and turns that Monday night’s game took before ending with Derek Carr‘s touchdown pass to Zay Jones was the Raiders taking a delay of game penalty when they wanted to try a field goal on the previous play. On second down from the Baltimore 26-yard-line, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called [more]
Roster moves officially announced as the #49ers adjust to Week 1 injury issues.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning didn't initially see eye to eye with his old rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, when it comes to the NFL's new jersey number rule, but one play in Monday night's game seems to have changed his opinion.
Of all the things said and not said in the aftermath of the shellacking the Packers endured in Week One, the most significant came from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that “our energy level was a little bit low” on Sunday. While that may explain why they lost by 35 points [more]
11 waiver-wire targets in fantasy football for Week 2.
Which NFL players are worthy of buying, selling or holding in fantasy football after Week 1
Hassan Ridgeway balled out for the Eagles 12 days after being cut.
The Raiders didn’t fail to disclose the Clelin Ferrell back injury before Monday night’s game against the Ravens. During the contest, however, the Raiders failed to disclose quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s in-game injury. Mariota entered for one snap, ran the ball 31 yards, and left. Coach Jon Gruden told reporters on Tuesday that Mariota had been [more]
Will Cam Newton sign with the Washington Football Team after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury? Newton's former coach, Ron Rivera, put an end to that speculation Monday.
The USC Trojans are now in the middle of a head coaching search, and will be looking for a big name. Here are 11 potential candidates for the job.
Penn State head football coach James Franklin discussed speculation that USC could pursue him to replace the fired Clay Helton.
The Patriots explored some depth options Tuesday by working out four players, including speedy running back Nathan Cottrell.