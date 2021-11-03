Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 8
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the top five rookie performances of Week 8 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the top five rookie performances of Week 8 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"This is pathetic and disgusting," one Atlanta supporter wrote after the team's victory.
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
Joe Buck did nothing wrong here.
Former Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval added another World Series ring to his mantle after the Braves' win over the Astros on Tuesday night.
The NFL's trade deadline passed with more fanfare than actual action, but there's still a significant fallout for several teams and key players.
The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.
The Green Bay Packers reportedly released Jaylon Smith after just four games with the team.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin addressed the Melvin Ingram trade on Tuesday.
Why didn't the Packers make a deal before the trade deadline? Let's discuss.
DeSean Jackson's time with the Rams has already come to an end after just seven games played in Los Angeles.
NFL expert picks and predictions for Week 9 from College Football News, highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
Breaking down the six roster moves made by the Packers on Tuesday.
Texans owner Cal McNair reportedly wanted the team to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. Texans G.M. Nick Caserio wanted to get a motherlode of picks and/or players before striking a deal. The Texans ultimately were unable to reach an agreement, possibly due to the combined dysfunction of the two franchises that were trying to make it [more]
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.
The Browns have elected to let go of their fullback. Cleveland has waived Johnny Stanton, the team announced on Tuesday. Stanton has bounced between the Browns’ 53-man roster and the practice squad over the last two years. He has appeared in two games for Cleveland this season. He took a pair of carries for 5 [more]
The Eagles were reportedly shopping Fletcher Cox to interested teams before the NFL trade deadline, but a possible deal didn't make it all the way. By Adam Hermann
The Ducks came in at No. 4 and look set to make the playoff if they keep winning.