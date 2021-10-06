Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 4
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the top five rookie performances of Week 4 play. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the top five rookie performances of Week 4 play. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
QTNA: How much had he been playing? What are the financial ramifications? What was the injury g'tee? Why didn't they release him in the offseason? All these questions and many more are answered here. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Pats and Gilmore are parting ways.
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
ESPN suspended Sage Steele following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company's vaccine mandate "sick" and commented on former President Barack Obama's father.
Last week, officials missed a blatant instance of pass interference (actually, two of them) in the win by the Chargers over the Chiefs. This week, it happened again. On the final play of the Browns-Vikings game, with Cleveland leading 14-7, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball to the end zone on a play that [more]
Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, released by the team on Wednesday, could be an important addition to any contending team.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on how he thinks Le'Veon Bell performed in Week 4
Many Dallas Cowboys fans saw Jaylon Smith’s departure coming. Others were shocked by the in-season release.
Dollars and sense (yes, sense, not cents) are taking a more prominent seat at the table for a talented Dallas roster.
Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player.
Cornerback could be reunited with Tom Brady in Florida31-year-old was 2019 defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore won the Super Bowl during his time with the Patriots. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP The New England Patriots have released one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Stephon Gilmore, in a move that is likely to alert several Super Bowl contenders. ESPN initially reported the news before the 31-year-old confirmed the news in a tweet on Wednesday morning. “We enjoyed so much su
Stephon Gilmore established himself as one of league's top cornerbacks, but could not come to terms on restructured deal with Patriots, ESPN reports.
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to talk about injuries around the NFL after week 4 and who will benefit from the opportunities created by them. The guys also get into why Cordarrelle Patterson’s productivity probably isn’t sustainable, who the best IR stash in fantasy is right now and the differences between how the 49ers are handling Trey Lance against what the Chicago Bears are doing with Justin Fields.
Tom Brady iniitially had very little to say about the conversation with Bill Belichick.
Penn State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9
If there's a position dragging down your fantasy team, we're here to help. Andy Behrens reveals his priority pickups for Week 5.
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]