Schrager: Steelers' Path to Playoffs
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down how the Pittsburgh Steelers' can become playoff bound.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down how the Pittsburgh Steelers' can become playoff bound.
Breaking down the opening drives for both the Lions offense and defense in each of the first 15 games of the 2022 season.
The Packers had quarterback Aaron Rodgers back at practice on Thursday. Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a knee issue, but said there wasn’t any concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. He was back for a limited practice on Thursday, so that lack of concern likely remains in place. Things [more]
Heres everything you need to know about the 12th Annual NFL Honors awards show
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Are the Eagles better off resting Jalen Hurts for another week and going with Gardner Minshew?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Whether or not the Raiders become a team the Bears can take advantage of in an NFL draft trade, their decision to bench Derek Carr starts the QB carousel that should benefit the rebuilding Bears.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
South Carolina’s head coach has a pretty firm stance on this concept.
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver K.J. Hamler to receiver Kendall [more]
Cowboys improve to 12-4 and still have an outside shot at winning the NFC East
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn.
The Oklahoma Sooners fell short of the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl. OU ends the season with a 6-7 record.
When you reach out across the league and ask people to shape up a Brady pursuit, what you hear is that the Raiders make more sense than anyone else now that Derek Carr is out of the fold.
The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off - and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes. ''There's really not much more to be said - it's Pittsburgh Steelers week,'' said Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator. The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Sunday night, and that fact that this matchup was moved into prime time says a lot about the significance of the rivalry.
The benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr becomes a clear and obvious indication that the team is done with him. During Thursday’s PFT Live, we addressed the difficulties inherent to trading Carr. In a nutshell, the Raiders can’t trade him before $40.4 million in injury guarantees flip to full guarantees. Any informal deal to trade [more]