Schrager reveals player Nos. 7, 8 on 'take a chance' team of '22 preseason
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the man who fired the [more]
Props to Smith for his genuine gesture.
Garrett Wilson says there's "definitely a difference" between catching passes from Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco. He explained how.
Things got heated at Tuesday's Patriots-Panthers joint practice as a massive fight broke out. Here's a full recap of what happened.
Appeals officer Peter Harvey continues to delay his decision in the Deshaun Watson case, apparently not because he’s undecided or procrastinating. Harvey is believed to be waiting to see whether the league and Watson can work out a deal. The possibility of settlement remains viable, we’re told. Currently, it could go either way. As such [more]
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The 2022 AP preseason top 25 college football poll was released. Here are the 5 things that matter with the overrated and underrated teams.
Fitzpatrick doesn't think the FedEx Cup Playoffs are fair, “but life isn't fair.”
The Rams waived Cameron Dicker, Luis Perez and three other players in the first round of roster cuts
According to a report, Day will be a part of the first five roster moves that should also include two centers going on injured reserve:
Shelving Prescott for now keeps him healthy, but at what cost? Also, more on Cowboys penalties, and Deion Sanders sounds off on Canton. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Brennan is reportedly retiring from football after being informed he will not win the starting job for the Tigers.
It was a wedding weekend for the Warriors as the team celebrated the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Bears QB Justin Fields was among the losers from the first week of preseason. But it wasn't his performance that landed him there.
What if Willy Z would've hit off the rocks next to the 11th green.
Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of a former NFL star, is accused of shooting and killing a youth football coach in Lancaster. It happened in front of the coach's son and other children who had just finished playing. WARNING: Some of the video may be disturbing to watch.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trimmed their roster down to 85 players Tuesday
After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – Anna Nordqvist formally married PGA Tour caddie Kevin McAlpine on August 10.
The Packers released three players ahead of Tuesday's joint practice with the Saints, reducing the roster to 85 players before the deadline.
With the deadline for the first round of roster cuts hours away, the Bears have made some roster moves. But they still have 4 cuts to make.