Schrager reveals players No. 3, 4 on 'take a chance' team of '22 preseason
Talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association on a discipline settlement for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have progressed. The sides are seeking a compromise before any punishment is handed down by Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general who was appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to rule on the league's appeal of a six-game suspension already imposed on Watson by an independent disciplinary officer. Last week, the AP was told Watson was willing to accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine.
Kyle Shanahan provided some clarity on what went into the decision to release veteran corner Darqueze Dennard with a straightforward answer.
Former wide receiver Antonio Brown had some very strong opinions about Tom Brady leaving Buccaneers training camp due to personal reasons.
Boiling tensions between the Patriots and Panthers went from bad to worse on Wednesday.
The Jaguars released one of their most experienced players on Wednesday, jettisoning defensive tackle Malcom Brown in a surprise move.
Herbie's son Zak, lost his black stripe today! #GoBucks
LeBron James may be the best player in basketball history, but signing him to an extension pushes the Lakers further away from another championship.
Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class took a massive blow on Wednesday. Roughly 14 months after becoming Notre Dame's first commit in the class, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley has announced his decommitment. Keeley's decision to reopen his recruitment comes from his continued desire to visit other schools.
Minus their WR1 to a cut foot, the offense stalled in Costa Mesa. KaVontae Turpin, Ezekiel Elliott, and Neville Gallimore had highlights. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A bigger punishment could be looming for Panthers' CB Kenny Robinson.
The Lakers remain active in trade talks and would part with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in the right deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said in an appearance on Sports Center (video link). Those picks "have a lot of value in the marketplace" ...
Cleveland’s Austin Hedges unloaded on the umpires after this pivotal call went against his team.
Coach Mike Hickmon was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting.
This could be a GAME CHANGER! #GoBlue
If the Panthers need any backup against the Patriots, the Hurricanes might be willing to lend some hands.
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson sealed the deal against the Tampa Bay Rays with a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.
With rosters having to be cut to 53 men in a couple of weeks, trade speculation will ramp up. PFF has a few names connected to the Browns in this piece:
The Patriots and Panthers were back at it again on Wednesday, complete with more tension and multiple scuffles. Phil Perry shares the Patriots who stood out to him, both positively and negatively.
Ten trades in 15 seasons and two must-haves for any move to a new city.
JJ Arcega-Whiteside is Seattle's problem now, and the former Eagles wide receiver is getting talked up by his new head coach in the weakest terms possible. By Adam Hermann