Schrager reveals players No. 3, 4 on 'take a chance' team of '22 preseason

Associated Press

Talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association on a discipline settlement for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have progressed. The sides are seeking a compromise before any punishment is handed down by Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general who was appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to rule on the league's appeal of a six-game suspension already imposed on Watson by an independent disciplinary officer. Last week, the AP was told Watson was willing to accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine.