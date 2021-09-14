Schrager: Raiders D will 'be the difference' whether this team makes playoffs or not

Associated Press

After a 2020 season that was derailed by injuries, the 2021 season got off to a worrying start for the San Francisco 49ers. While there were plenty of positives from a season-opening 41-33 win at Detroit on Sunday from the return of edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford to an efficient performance from Jimmy Garoppolo and a breakthrough game by rookie Elijah Mitchell, the most notable developments were significant knee injuries to cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that tests showed Verrett tore the ACL in his right knee, knocking out the team's best player for the season at perhaps its thinnest position after just one game.