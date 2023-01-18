Schrager: Panthers to interview Bills OC Ken Dorsey for team's HC position

Reuters

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych tendered his resignation on Tuesday after causing a public outcry by suggesting a Russian missile that killed at least 44 people in the city of Dnipro had been shot down by Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gave no immediate public response to Arestovych's offer to resign. Rescuers were on Tuesday still searching for bodies in the rubble of a block of flats in Dnipro which the Ukrainian Air Force says was hit by a Russian Kh-22 missile on Saturday.