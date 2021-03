Reuters

Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points. T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom also scored as Washington won its sixth straight and moved into a tie for first in the East Division with the Islanders, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.