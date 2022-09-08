Schrager, McCourty make their Super Bowl LVII picks 'GMFB'
NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Jason McCourty make their Super Bowl LVII picks.
FOX Sports 1's Nick Wright gave a bold prediction for the 49ers' upcoming season.
Will a long shot win the Lombardi Trophy this season?
Since 2015, Samples has climbed the coaching ladder from college assistant coach to position coach for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
The 2022 NFL season starts Thursday night in Los Angeles.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
UCLA football's attendance woes continue under coach Chip Kelly. There are numerous factors that could contribute to the low turnout.
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 1 of the season with Buffalo vs the Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas kicking things off.
The off-field narratives and distractions come with the dinner when working as a Cowboys coach under Jerry Jones
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
In Week 1, Nick Bosa will line up against starting left tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick preparing for his NFL debut.
A good portion of experts are picking the Bills to beat the Rams tonight with Los Angeles being viewed as the underdog
What do you think they were talking about?
Nick Saban said he had not yet addressed the horns down gesture with the Alabama football team before the Texas game.
The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph. Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right. On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added an intriguing wrinkle to [more]
Former Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth isn't interested in coming out of retirement, and the thought of facing Nick Bosa again is one reason why.