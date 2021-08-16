Schrager highlights the Lion who's going to have a 'huge year'' in 2021
NFL Media's Peter Schrager gives a sneak peak of his top 10 breakout players for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Media's Peter Schrager gives a sneak peak of his top 10 breakout players for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Jets have made a move at kicker. New York announced on Monday that the team has waived Chris Naggar. The Jets signed Naggar as an undrafted free agent in May out of SMU. He made one of his two attempted field goals in Saturday’s exhibition matchup with the Giants. Naggar sent a 30-yarder through [more]
Ex-New York Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie praised his former coach, Tom Coughlin, but admits younger guys won't understand him.
Top quarterback prospects are all the rage, but how many will end up cracking the first round of the 2022 NFL draft?
Thibodeaux has been dominant down the stretch the past two seasons and has all the earmarks of being a very high pick next year.
It’s that time of the summer. The college football season is right around the corner, and excitement is
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ranked at No. 68 among NFL's top-100 players
With less than a month until the NFL season begins, a few teams still are looking for resolution at QB. Here's where several races stand now.
Walton coached the Jets for most of the 1980s.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
With the Jags set to make some roster cuts on Tuesday, Tim Tebow certainly didn't have the type of Week 1 preseason performance many were hoping for.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Not everyone had a great first preseason game of 2021. Three Browns who saw their stock dip, for a variety of reasons, against the Jaguars.
It doesn't sound like the Packers have any interest in bringing back Clay Matthews.
Studs and duds from the Colts' preseason Week 1 win over the Panthers.
Highlighting all the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' 26-7 loss to the Texans in the preseason opener.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
Per Pro Football Focus, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones graded out ahead of the other four quarterbacks drafted in the first round in April during Week 1 of the preseason.