Schrager: How Eagles built up their roster for Super Bowl LVII
It seems the sky-high vibes around the Eagles' Super Bowl run have reached Hollywood's biggest names. By Adam Hermann
The NBA confirmed that unnamed individuals have been banned from the arena.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl prediction and game preview, odds, and TV for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
The Cowboys officially have a new offensive coordinator. Dallas named Brian Schottenheimer to the position, the club announced on Saturday. Schottenheimer had been an offensive consultant for the Cowboys in 2022. “I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “He [more]
Here is a look at three realistic options Kellen Moore could bring from Dallas to Los Angeles.
The Cardinals are moving closer to naming a new head coach. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has narrowed the field to three finalists. Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are the remaining candidates for Arizona. The team informed [more]
"He was just leaving everybody in the dust." How Eagles knew early on that Jalen Hurts would be a great QB.
The fan bases of the Chiefs and Eagles are living up to the expectation that they would travel for this game.
The Giants are ready to go all-in once they sign Daniel Jones. The key to building a championship roster around him, though, will be the quarterback's price tag.
In his latest mock draft, @TheRealForno has a few surprises intertwined, including an interesting trade up
How did Nick Sirianni, an unknown coach, win over the Eagles' locker room so fast? The players told us. By Reuben Frank
The NFL unveiled its reimagined Pro Bowl Games over the weekend, culminating with Sunday's series of events and an NFC win over the AFC.
The Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr after benching him during the regular season.
Devin Bush was a waste of multiple draft picks.
The wideout took to Twitter after.
Indiana knocked off Purdue on Saturday, but the Boilermakers stayed on top of the poll.
Jordan Davis is well aware that there are Eagles fans who think he should be doing more. By Reuben Frank
The Houston Texans would be able to address other roster needs if they acquired Derek Carr ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.