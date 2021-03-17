Schrager: Chargers found their pot of gold in free agency
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down why the Los Angeles Chargers hit the jackpot in free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
For the second day in a row, the Patriots have agreed to terms with a free agent tight end. This time it’s veteran tight end Hunter Henry who is signing a three-year contract with New England, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Yesterday the Patriots agreed to sign former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. That [more]
Washington is retaining some of its depth along the offensive line. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Football Team is re-signing David Sharpe to a one-year deal. The Raiders traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 regular season. He started a pair of games for the Football Team, appearing in 10. Sharpe was [more]
The Rams save more by trading Michael Brockers than they would have by cutting him.
Celebrity website TMZ reported Hagler was taken to hospital in New Hampshire on Saturday with chest pains and trouble breathing. Hagler, who legally changed his name to Marvelous in 1982, posted a record of 62-3-2 and ruled supreme until his reign as undisputed middleweight champion came to a controversial end in 1987 with a loss to Sugar Ray Leonard. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire.
Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.
A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.
The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.
The San Francisco 49ers will sign veteran center Alex Mack, their second big offensive line signing announced overnight Wednesday.
Picking all of the top seeds to advance in the NCAA Tournament is never the best strategy. March Madness is all about upsets and bold picks.
The Bears made a real effort to trade for Russell Wilson. When the Seahawks made up their mind, they moved on.
The L.A. Rams shopped Michael Brockers in order to clear cap room after he declined a significant pay cut for the 2021 season
Pittsburgh should get four extra draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft.
San Francisco paid Trent Williams like no other lineman has been paid before.
Running back Jamaal Williams is leaving the Green Bay Packers but staying in the NFC North. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Williams is set to sign a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Detroit Lions. With Aaron Jones signing an extension with the Packers, Williams is heading out to [more]
Apparently set in the backfield, Kansas City parts with player who scored two TDs in Super Bowl 54 before opting out of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
It is a familiar venue at Mackey Arena and a familiar foe in UCLA, but Michigan State basketball's NCAA tournament opens with out-of-norm First Four.
The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." That would mean Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, who is a free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.
Another quarterback option is off the board. By: Reuben Frank
The San Francisco 49ers will get left tackle Trent Williams back on a new contract.
The Patriots' free-agency splurge continued Tuesday with New England's reported addition of Hunter Henry, and NFL Twitter can't believe it.