Schrager breaks down Sean Payton talking to Broncos for vacant HC opening
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down Sean Payton talking to the Denver Broncos for vacant head coaching opening.
The end of the regular season means that it is time to kick off head coaching searches around the league and the Broncos are off and running. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn interviewed with the Broncos last year before Denver [more]
After rumbling through much of the regular season, the Eagles stumbled into the playoffs - but ultimately that matters less than some might think. By Reuben Frank
The 2023 NFL playoffs are back on Sunday Night Football and this week features two thrilling Wild Card weekend matchups on NBC and Peacock. First on Saturday night, it’s the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Then on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will battle it out with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor
It's clear the Saints need to go in a new direction on offense. These candidates could be good picks to replace OC Pete Carmichael, via @RossJacksonNOLA and @john_siglerr:
Just... so many good #Bills highlights to re-live today:
Two young Rams fans left an impression on Brycen Hopkins after LA's loss to the Seahawks, reminding him of what's important
Diversity advocates have mixed predictions about how coaches of color will fare during the 2023 NFL hiring cycle.
The conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season means we now know who each team will play in 2023. Here is a look at all 32 teams home and road matchups.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
Quay Walker was ejected from a game for the second time this season when he pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.