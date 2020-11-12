Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 9

Yahoo Sports

The SEC has more teams sitting out than playing this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde spin the story forward by asking why can’t the college football playoff move back? Speaking of the CFP, Pat, Pete, and Dan dissect each team’s chances of making a run at the title. Will the ACC or SEC place multiple teams in this season or is this the year a group of five team reaches the big dance? Dan also has multiple updates from the Chicken Wars front as well as the college basketball world before the guys pick the biggest college football games against the spread.