Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 10
Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 10 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Now that some picks have changed hands and Gordon Hayward's Celtics future looks murky at best, we unveil our final NBA Mock Draft -- with a focus on Boston's three first-round picks.
It's up to the NFL how hard a line it wants to take with the latest Antonio Brown incident.
The Steelers have decided they will keep coming out of the tunnel this season as a sign of unity.
Jrue Holiday won't be joining the Celtics as he was dealt to the Bucks on Tuesday, but here's what the C's offered the Pelicans for Holiday prior to the trade.
On the heels of discussing ways out from Jaylon and Amari's contract, if push comes to shove for the #Cowboys, our Cap & Contract series continues with a look at Ezekiel Elliott's deal. The ins, outs and offsets that could come into play.
Draft day is finally here, and it sets up to be an entertaining one as there doesn't appear to be a lock at the top of the board. (Getty Images)
The Warriors are widely rumored to be interested in trading the second overall pick, but if they keep it, they may target the best big man available.
This move by the Titans doesn't make much sense.
Dustin Johnson’s record-setting performance was very much the sum of many parts but there was one element of his game that went largely overlooked.
Becoming a baseball star usually guarantees a player fame and fortune — but there’s no guarantee that fortune will last. Some of the greatest players ever failed to translate their talent...
Atlanta is looking for a secondary playmaker to pair with Trae Young.
With New Orleans and Houston picking up some picks via trades, here is a final look at the 2020 NBA draft, which begins at 4:30 p.m. PST Wednesday.
Ulysses "The Monster" Diaz didn't waste any time in beating Donelei Benedetto.
C.D. Carter examines target data to see which defenses are most vulnerable to tight ends and pass catching running backs. (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)
Live updates with trades and NBA rumors from the top newsbreakers. Follow for instant breaking news and analysis on deals, 2020 draft, free agency
If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.
Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11, when Alvin Kamara will be looking to produce sans Drew Brees.
After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged since 2013, so the NHL legend decided to celebrate his future son-in-law's Masters win in style.
According to Sunday Night Football's Liam McHugh, the Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews had some strong words on Lamar Jackson and NFL defenses.