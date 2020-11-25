Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 11
Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 11 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.
Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.
Through three games with the Buccaneers, receiver Antonio Brown has 18 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns. Coach Bruce Arians apparently thinks the numbers should be higher. “Well, he was open,” Arians told reporters on Tuesday when asked why Brown hasn’t made more big plays. “We had one go off his fingertips [and] I’m [more]
You've got to be worried for Roy Jones Jr.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew immediately that he had suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, tweeting right away that his season was over. But the injury was reportedly even worse than believed. An MRI today showed more damage than the Bengals’ medical staff anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a torn ACL, torn [more]
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady appeared to snub Rams QB Jared Goff after losing Monday night. It's not the first time the GOAT has behaved that way.
This isn't the best slate of Thanksgiving games, but it's still holiday football.
Theres a few scenarios for the league on how to handle Thursdays game.
Lavar Ball believes you can only be the GOAT based on how well you played during your wins.
Just like that, the Atlanta Hawks transformed themselves into a playoff contender. A team that averaged less than 25 wins the last three seasons added to its impressive young core with a whirlwind of free-agent signings, capped by the news late Tuesday that Sacramento would not match a four-year, $72 million offer sheet to Bogdan Bogdanovic. “It's go time,” tweeted Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young, clearly excited by the bulked-up supporting case he'll have around him in 2021.
SportsPulse: Dan Wolken details what the College Football Playoff committee got right and wrong in the first ranking of the season.
With the top spot in the NFC East on the line between two teams that don't like each other very much, expect a heated Thanksgiving showdown.
Oubre took a not-so-subtle shot at Suns owner Robert Sarver after getting traded to the Warriors.
The Bengals turned to Ryan Finley at quarterback when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury against Washington last Sunday, but they are not expected to give him the start against the Giants in Week 12. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team plans to start Brandon Allen. Allen was promoted from the [more]
Phil Mickelson will team up with Charles Barkley to face off against Steph Curry and Peyton Manning on Friday at Stone Canyon in Arizona.
It's the second day in a row the team has had to shut it all down
The Dallas Cowboys organization suffered a serious incident on Tuesday morning. Strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul had to be transported to a local area hospital after an incident at the team facility. The team has released an official ...
Adebayo's extension makes it far more difficult for Miami to open max cap space in 2021 free agency.
Our fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for Week 12, when Nick Chubb will be looking deliver some big results again.
USWNT stars have competed to be "Charlie's bestie," and according to Instagram, Rose Lavelle, Midge Purce, and Kelley O'Hara are leading the charge.