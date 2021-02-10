Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Super Bowl LV

The Telegraph

“That is the best tennis has sounded since the pandemic.” So said Jim Courier, the on-court interviewer, as he spoke to Nick Kyrgios at the end of an electric five-setter that has ignited the Australian Open. Kyrgios saved two match points against Ugo Humbert, the 29th seed from France, before closing out a 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory with an unreturned serve. He immediately fell to his knees with his head pressed against the blue surface of the court, while the thousands of fans on John Cain Arena gave him a hysterical standing ovation. Even Kyrgios, a man who specialises in topsy-turvy tennis, had to admit that “That is one of the craziest matches I’ve ever played.” In what felt like a greatest-hits compilation from his career, he deployed underarm serves and unnecessary tweeners, and suffered repeated code violations. But he still somehow managed to see out this 3hr 25min epic in style. The evening’s entertainment had begun with Kyrgios missing a couple of opportunities to break Humbert’s left-handed serve in the first set, and then giving up a tame break of his own to fall behind. He was chuntering to himself and flexing his sore knee, in a manner that made one suspect a fast and anti-climactic conclusion. But the delirious support of the fans kept him going, even when he was docked a point by umpire Marijana Veljovic for a combination of racket-smashing and audible obscenities. In truth, Kyrgios was fortunate not to suffer further penalties as he became irate with Veljovic over a series of dubious let calls against his 135mph serves.