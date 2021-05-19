Schrager: 49ers are a legitimate 'contender for the Super Bowl' in '21
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses how the San Francisco 49ers will look different in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris believes he’ll be more than just a running back in Pittsburgh. Harris said after the Steelers’ rookie minicamp that he expects to play “everywhere” in the offense, and that he’ll spend some time lining up as a wide receiver. “They’re going to, I guess, line me up out wide [more]
Count Eagles center Jason Kelce among those who think that quarterback Carson Wentz is set for a big rebound with the Colts in 2021. During a recent appearance on WIP, Kelce reiterated his stance that the team’s offensive struggles last year were not solely the fault of Wentz. There is still plenty for Wentz to [more]
Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0. Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The Mariners were no-hit for the second time this month, as the Baltimore Orioles' John Means accomplished the feat on May 5 in Seattle.
The 49ers have been devastated by injuries in recent years, culminating in last season, when they lost so many key players to injuries that the team they fielded at the end of the season was almost unrecognizable compared to the team they fielded at the beginning of the season. This year, the 49ers addressed that [more]
The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.
Players and caddies didn't hold back when asked their opinions on the use of rangefinders this week.
One goal, two goal, three goal, four. What them all put up a score.
In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.
Oshae Brissett scored 23 points to help lift the Indiana Pacers to a 144-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference play-in game in Indianapolis. Doug McDermott scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter for the ninth-seeded Pacers, who will visit the loser of Tuesday's clash between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. The final play-in game on either Thursday or Friday will determine which team advances to face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.
Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?
The first, and almost definitely not the last, for the Liberty star.
See who Michael Chandler should fight next after falling short of the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 headliner.
Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.
Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring. Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.
"For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player."
Ionescu, a one-time protege of the late Kobe Bryant and the number one pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, completed the feat in just her sixth game after an ankle injury cut short her debut season. The triple-double was the first by a Liberty player, and at 23-years-old Ionescu is the youngest player in league history to accomplish the feat.
What Rodgers says and doesn't say during a guest appearance on Kenny Mayne's final ESPN show will be the latest chapter in the drama between the QB and the Packers.
Rookie Yermin Mercedes remains the focus of attention after his controversial home run heightened tensions between the White Sox and Twins.