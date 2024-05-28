Schrader fans 13 as Knights' Trout celebrates 'Memorial' birthday with sectional title

May 27—Celebrating coach Craig Trout's 38th birthday as well as Memorial Day, Northview rode a 13-strikeout pitching performance from senior right-hander Caden Schrader in edging upset-minded South Vermillion 4-3 Monday afternoon at Edgewood's Ermil Clark Field.

This earned the Knights their first IHSAA Class 3A sectional championship in baseball since 2021 when Schrader was a freshman.

Schrader also didn't walk any batters, permitted only four hits and scored half of Northview's runs against South Vermillion lefty John Smith, who allowed a mere five hits in the six innings he pitched.

"The slider was really a great strikeout pitch and my velo [velocity] felt great today," assessed Schrader, who fanned three batters in each of the fifth and seventh innings to secure the victory. "I felt like I was pretty dominant with the fastball. I felt like I could throws the ball by some of them."

"He was dialed in and got us some offense," Trout said before his players temporarily interrupted the interview by serenading him with "Happy Birthday to You" and mobbing him next to the field.

"Pitching-wise, he was around the plate all day and overpowering guys," Trout calmly continued as if he's done this before (he has) when the birthday bash ended. "It was just what we needed to win the game."

Northview tallied twice in the bottom of the first inning when Smith walked three of the first four batters he faced and Javier Higham grounded a two-run single up the middle to plate Caden Green and Schrader. The Knights' boosted their advantage to 3-0 with another run in the second when Peyton Lear laced an RBI double down the left-field line to bring home courtesy-runner Jayden Goff, who had stolen second base to put himself in a better position to score.

South Vermillion put a pair of unearned runs on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, although Schrader had little to do with them.

Parker Weir led off with a single up the middle, Smith sac-bunted him over to second and Bryson Lemmons hit into a groundout that enabled Weir to advance to third. With two outs, Dallas Coleman lofted a routine flyball to left that was dropped. After Weir touched home and the ball had been fired into the infield, the first baseman gunned a wild throw toward second base in an attempt to prevent Coleman from advancing. What it did instead was allow Coleman to sprint to third. Then, while Trevor Anderson was batting, Coleman stole home on a pitch in the dirt.

Northview manufactured its final run in the fifth when Schrader singled and Brayden Kreiger walked, then after Schrader was wild-pitched to third, Jackson Pierce's slow roller to the right side of the infield resulted in an RBI single and a 4-2 Northview lead.

In the top of the seventh, Lemmons beat out an infield single to lead off the inning. After Lemmons moved up to second on Schrader's wild pitch, he sprinted home on Coleman's RBI single to right-center. Coleman ended up being the only "left on base" all day for South Vermillion as Schrader retired the next three batters via Ks to end the contest.

"This one means a lot," Trout admitted. "These guys have worked hard to get here. We had some bumps early in the year."

Meanwhile, South Vermillion entered Monday still on an emotional high from beating sectional favorite Edgewood 7-3 on Thursday. Then the Wildcats gave the Knights and Schrader all they wanted before losing by one run Monday.

"The kids kept their heads above water," South Vermillion coach Tim Terry told the Tribune-Star. "I think we were 3-11 at one time [by the end of April]. So we started saying, 'Let's see what we can do in the second half [of the season]."

Regarding Monday's loss, Terry said, "We were there [with the tying run on base in the seventh]. We wanted to be in position to win. ... [Schrader] was throwing really well. That's a good team."

Terry mentioned that he'll lose three senior starters to graduation before next season.

"This [nail-biting setback] will be good for us next year," he predicted. "A lot of these guys will be coming back. They got a little taste of what tournament time is like."

Trout praised Terry's crew for turning around its season at just the right time.

"This was an absolute testament to what Tim Terry does as a coach at South Vermillion," Trout said. "He's done it for a long time. He's a good friend of mine and he's just an absolute class act. He always has his team ready to play."

As for his own team, Trout will begin preparing it for Crawfordsville, which handed the Knights a 6-2 regular-season loss April 19, in Saturday's Danville Regional, on Tuesday.

"I think this team has what it takes to go pretty deep in this tournament," Schrader said.

But the rest of Monday was reserved for celebrations ... for a variety of reasons.

"It was a great team effort," Trout said of Northview's latest sectional title, "a great job by everybody."

SOUTH VERMILLION (AB-R-H-RBI) — Weir cf 3-1-1-0, Smith p 2-0-0-0, Lemmons lf 3-1-1-0, Coleman c 3-1-2-1, Anderson 3b 3-0-0-0, Shoults ss 3-0-0-0, Dalbey dh 3-0-0-0, Spivey 1b 0-0-0-0, Rippy 2b 2-0-0-0, Wright rf 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-3-4-1.

NORTHVIEW (AB-R-H-RBI) — Lear 1b 2-0-1-1, Green rf 3-1-0-0, Schrader p 3-2-1-0, Krieger cf 1-0-0-0, Higham dh 3-0-1-2, Black 3b 0-0-0-0, Pierce ss 2-0-1-1, McMains c 2-0-1-0, Goff cr-lf 0-1-0-0, Morrison 2b 2-0-0-0, Farris ph 0-0-0-0, Buell lf 3-0-0-0. Totals 21-4-5-4.

S. Vermillion 000 200 1 — 3

Northview 210 010 x — 4

E — Buell, Lear. LOB — SV 1, Nv 7. 2B — Lear. SB — Goff, Coleman, Krieger. CS — Higham. Picked off — Coleman. SH — Smith, McMains.

S. Vermillion IP H R ER BB SO

Smith (L) 6 5 4 4 6 6

Northview IP H R ER BB SO

Schrader (W) 7 4 3 1 0 13

HBP — by Smith (Pierce). WP — Smith 2, Schrader.

Next — Northview (17-8) will face Crawfordsville, winner of the Danville Sectional, at a time to be determined Saturday in the Danville Regional. South Vermillion finished 10-17.