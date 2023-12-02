Schow and Gonia lead Beavers to win over Warriors

Dec. 2—Box Score

At Rochester

BEAVERS 65, WARRIORS 53

Tenino24 15 21 5 — 65

Rochester11 14 13 15 — 53

T90 (65) — Schow 28, Gonia 20, Moore 13, Snider 3, Gore 1

ROC (53) — Rotter 14, Bruttini 13, Rodriguez 10, McAferty 5, O'Connor 4, Smith 3, Morgan 2, Nelson 2

The Tenino boy's basketball team got back in the win column on Friday, defeating Rochester 65-53.

The Beavers (2-1) led 24-11 after the first and held a 22-point lead going into the fourth quarter, coasting to a win in the fourth despite being limited to just five points in the final frame.

Noah Schow and Austin Gonia were again the leaders offensively for the Beavers. Schow led the team in scoring with 28 points, as he shot 13 for 21 from the field, while Gonia scored 20 points while also hauling in 10 rebounds and logging seven assists.

Ashton Moore also provided a boost as a third scoring option, as he was 6 for 14 from the field with 13 points.

For the Warriors (0-3), it was the trio of Carson Rotter, Riccardo Bruttini and Ethan Rodriguez who did most of the scoring, as they combined for 41 points. Rodriguez added five rebounds and Tristan Nelson had a game-high six steals defensively.

Rochester will head to Olympic on Saturday, while Tenino will head to Toutle Lake on Tuesday.