Schottenheimer: Seattle Seahawks want to move DK Metcalf around more in 2020

Seahawks headquarters is no different than your workplace right now, relegated to Zoom meetings during this COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle's coaching staff has been meeting daily over the video chat platform says offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer, during a recent visit on the Chuck and Buck Morning Show on Sports Radio 950 KJR, explained that the group filed their prospect reports last week. He also shared that the coaching staff has been going through a thorough self-evaluation period.

Among the top takeaways was a unanimous excitement regarding DK Metcalf's second season. Metcalf had a sensational rookie campaign in 2019 with 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. The 6-foot-4 specimen saved his best for the playoffs, erupting for 160 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. The yardage total was an NFL rookie postseason record.

Seattle's coaching staff is banking on growth from Metcalf in Year 2 with the potential of evolving into one of the league's top weapons. According to Schottenheimer, they have talked "at length" about what more they can unlock with Metcalf. That conversation is highlighted by the desire to expand Metcalf versatility in the passing game.

"The No. 1 thing that we know is that we can move him around and do different things with him," Schottenheimer said. "He kind of got stuck at the ‘X' receiver last year. This year we know we can move him around quite a bit more. There are so many more routes he can run. He's proven he can get behind people.

"I just think the flexibility of moving him around and introducing some different route concepts that we can kind of get him up to speed on will complement the things that he's already put on film. It will be an incredible, incredible advantage for us as we head into next season."

Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are a promising duo, especially when it comes to taking the top off of an opposing secondary. They're the perfect pair to take advantage of Russell Wilson's deep ball accuracy.

Metcalf said earlier this winter that his No. 1 goal for the offseason is to improve his hands and clean up drops that plagued his rookie season. His numbers could have been even more impressive without a few untimely drops. Metcalf also lost three fumbles, further emphasizing his need for improved ball security.

Arguably the most impressive aspect of Metcalf's game is his work ethic and veteran-like approach to the game. He consistently understated his fantastic rookie season and quickly picked up the team-first mantras of Pete Carroll's program. After most practices, Metcalf was seen getting extra work in on the jugs machine by himself. It became obvious why every coach and player lauded Metcalf to a rare degree for a rookie.

That humble and hungry disposition makes Metcalf an easy player to bet on when it comes to his potential jump in Year 2. The last pick of the second round in the 2019 NFL Draft could turn into one of the great early-round steals in recent memory.

