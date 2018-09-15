Schottenheimer: Seahawks trust Keenan Reynolds in slot receiver role

Former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds will soon get his chance to play in a regular season game. And he could get plenty of reps at the slot receiver position, due in part to the knee injury suffered by Doug Baldwin.

“Yeah, he’s been trained in that spot so obviously he’s a guy that can do that,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Friday regarding Reynolds. “He is very comfortable in some of those roles. We trust him. The cool thing about Keenan is he’s still learning the receiver position but he sees it from [Russell Wilson’s] perspective so that’s why, with a lot of those routes that they’re running maybe in the slot, they have a good feel for one another.”

Reynolds, a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, has been previously cut by the Ravens, by Washington, and by Seattle, before being added to the Seahawks’ 53-man roster earlier this week. Come Monday night, the players whose No. 19 has been set aside by the folks at Annapolis may finally get an opportunity to show what he can do at Chicago.