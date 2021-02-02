Schottenheimer expected to serve as Jags’ QB coach with passing game coordinator role

The Telegraph

Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to end the dominance of the game’s big-hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the Tours. The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48in driver to overpower Augusta National at The Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists - including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods - had been waiting for since the powers-that-be signalled last February that, with the 'Distance Insights' project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated is “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what they are labelling the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game is all but inevitable - “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” - they will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined In the short-term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put some sort of brake on the long-hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big-hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment-makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” so as to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that while the weekend hacker will still be able to use the best technology can offer - there is clearly no appetite in altering things significantly at recreational level - the pros will face game-changing restrictions.