Schools prepping for 2021-22 school year that kicks off Wednesday

Aug. 8—The K-12 school systems in Daviess County are gearing up for the start of the 2021-22 school year, which begins Wednesday.

Officials from Daviess County Public Schools, Owensboro Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools say educators are excited to move past the turmoil the pandemic caused to education. Last week, the three districts came together in a unified effort to announce they all would be requiring masks indoors for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

This decision was made due to the resurgence of the virus in the area, and in an effort to keep as many students in classrooms for as long as possible.

Owensboro and Daviess County schools originally were slated to have opening day ceremonies for teachers and staff early this week, but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, they have chosen virtual options.

Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said a video was produced featuring a statement from him to staff, as well as a link to a motivational speaker Patrick Briggs.

The district's theme for the year is Care, Repair and Prepare. Educators always care about kids, he said, but especially after a year like the last, it's important to pay special attention to student needs.

"Our mental health resources and staff have increased, anticipating kids will need to access those services," Constant said. "In terms of repair, when we see exactly what we are dealing with in terms of the academic and social-emotional needs our kids have, I'm going to give our staff a mission to repair those children one by one in terms of what they need to really be successful."

Once educators have an idea of what students need, they can then prepare students accordingly, he said.

OPS educators, like many others, are preparing to meet kids where they are, academically, Constant said, and "understanding they are going to come in with some academic deficiencies as every student in the world will."

"The repair part of the mission of this school year is to look at kids individually and figure out a plan for success to bring them back where they need to be," he said. "We are committed to doing that."

Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said preparing for the upcoming school year revolves around several things, one of which is the district's accelerated learning plans.

"We have different facets to that" including what is referred to as "just-in-time teaching," he said. "The whole idea is not to go back and re-teach a whole year. The idea is to fill in the gaps with content so that we can keep accelerating and moving forward rather than continuing to look backward."

He said the district held summer programming successfully, and a lot of students were able to supplement learning, some of which was lost to the fragmented 2020-21 school year.

Each DCPS school has an accelerated learning plan that varies, but all include academic interventions in reading and math. The district is also focusing on the behavioral and social-emotional needs of students.

DCPS organized a mental health summit on Aug. 3 and invited educators from across the commonwealth to participate. That, Robbins said, helped to re-invigorate and ignite educators by providing them tools, tips and exercises they can deploy to help students.

Ignite Your Flame is the district's theme for this school year, and it is providing an opening ceremony virtually for educators. It will include videos of the district's Kids First Awards, which are its elementary, middle and high school teachers of the year, as well as awards to two support staff.

Owensboro Catholic Schools is in a different boat than the public school districts because all its students spent much of the 2020-21 school year in classes, five days a week.

David Kessler, superintendent of the Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Owensboro, said the district was not spared from quarantines of students and staff, and so educators do expect to see some learning loss. However, the pandemic exposed one thing for certain — students and teachers, and all the district staff, "really stepped up."

"We will probably not know the deficits right off the bat, both educationally and mentally," Kessler said. "This last school year was taxing on everyone. We have to see this over time."

He said the school system is putting a lot more focus on mental health for students as well, and students will be tested academically three times this school year to see where they are individually.

The pandemic did bring about some positive changes for the district, he said, including technological advances it forced upon everyone. Those things will stay, he said, and make Catholic Schools better. Technology now allows the district to reach all students and staff, no matter if they are in buildings or not, and that will be beneficial long after the coronavirus is no longer a threat.

"I'm extremely proud of everybody in our organization because of the work they did throughout the last school year. "It was just amazing to see the things our principals and teachers came up with. If there was a pothole in the road, they found a way to get around it. They found a way to make sure it was as normal as it could possibly be, even in an abnormal time. They did it, they did it well."

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

