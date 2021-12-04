Schools that make the most sense for QB Quinn Ewers

The transfer portal is filled with hundreds of players from all over the country, but none more important to the landscape of college football than a certain quarterback with a bleached mullet.

The mullet in question belongs to former five-star Quinn Ewers, who was ranked as one of the top high school recruits ever. The highly-touted quarterback out of Southlake, Texas decided to forgo his senior season of high school to cash in on some huge NIL deals, and take his talents to Columbus to play for Ryan Day and Ohio State.

It was always an interesting move as Ohio State had a crowded quarterback room prior to Ewers’ arrival, and the three quarterbacks were already in the middle of duking it out for the starting spot before he even set foot on campus.

Just like when he announced his decision to attend Ohio State, his decision to enter the transfer portal broke the internet in seconds.

Now, every school that is need of a quarterback is vying for his services in order for him to help their program, and Texas is certainly one of those schools clamoring for his talents.

Here are the four schools that I believe make the most sense for Quinn Ewers.

Ole Miss

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss is likely looking hard in the portal for the heir to Matt Corral, who has decided to take his talents to the NFL after the season. The comeback story of Lane Kiffin has been a revelation, and his offensive style seems to be very intriguing to quarterbacks and skill position players everywhere.

It is hard to replace the production that Corral brought to Ole Miss, but Kiffin and his staff are certainly looking for someone who can be as dynamic if not more. Ewers would fit perfectly into the offense, but as of now it seems as if Ole Miss will be the landing spot for UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel who is slated to visit sometime this weekend. Gabriel, like Ewers, is a perfect fit, but if he decides that Ole Miss isn’t the place for him, it could be a interesting landing spot for Ewers.

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is much speculation that Ewers will be heading back to his home state of Texas, and there are multiple options within the state that can use the talented freshman. Even with the firing of Gary Patterson, TCU has been picking up steam thanks to the hiring of head coach and offensive guru Sonny Dykes, along with master recruiters Ra’Shaad Samples and Bryan Carrington.

Similar to Ole Miss, SMU had a top-15 offense in terms of total offense, and with even more talent at his disposal it is fair to assume that Dykes will bring his high flying offense to TCU. Ewers would likely have to fend off starting quarterback Max Duggan and backup Chandler Morris for the job, but considering he is a much better passer than both, he should have no problem.

Texas A&M

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

A Jimbo Fisher led offense is at its best when it has a smart quarterback who can stretch the field vertically. Ewers has Mahomes like arm talent, and if he transfers early enough he will give himself time to be fully immersed in the Aggies’ offense.

It is fair to say that Texas A&M overachieved with Zach Calzada at quarterback, so theoretically someone who is as talented as Ewers would only take that offense to whole other level. The only potential issue for this destination is the fact that the Aggies will have a full quarterback room this offseason with Calzada, injured starter Hayes King, and incoming five-star Connor Weigman.

It’s not to say that Ewers is afraid of competition, but as Tate Martell once said, you don’t want to swing and miss twice. The only difference being that Ewers is far better, and will still be a freshman. It just seems like that Ewers wants a clear path to starting and this doesn’t seem like this would be that.

Texas

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

It is not often that you get a second chance at a generational talent, and Texas, who Ewers once committed to, has just gotten that chance. The Longhorns quarterback situation is a disaster at the moment, as both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card were as inconsistent as it gets this season. It was evident that Steve Sarkisian truly never felt like he could count on either, as he rotated them all season.

Ewers has a great chance of coming and winning this job, as he is the ideal fit for Sarkisian’s offense, and reportedly has a great relationship with him. It was reported that the Longhorns tried real hard to make a push for him when the new staff took over, but it was not enough to convince him to not go to Ohio State.

Texas has a few things working in their favor that the other schools do not, as Ewers was obviously once attracted to the team enough to commit. There’s a clear path to being the starter, Ewers was a Longhorns fan growing up, and the fame and money that would follow if he were the quarterback to bring Texas “back” would be unheard of. Sarkisian expressed his openness for getting a quarterback from the portal this offseason, and getting Ewers would be the best case scenario for Texas. It would also give time for incoming four-star Maalik Murphy to develop and learn the offense. Ewers would boost this program to a level of success they have not experienced since the Colt McCoy days as he would likely attract countless top prospects to follow. Texas has their work cut out for them.

