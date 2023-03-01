Schools with the most players invited to the 2023 NFL combine

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs continue to recruit elite talent and develop it at a high level. Georgia does a good job of developing players and that’s a big reason why the Dawgs have won back-to-back national championships.

Now, the NFL gets a chance to further evaluate Georgia’s top talent at the 2023 NFL combine.

The scouting combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Feb. 28 to March 6. A total of 319 NFL draft hopefuls received invitations to the combine.

The SEC has four of the six schools with the most players invited to the combine. The SEC continues to dominate both recruiting, the NFL draft, and the national championship game.

What schools had the most players invited to the 2023 NFL combine?

No. 3 (tied) Michigan Wolverines: 9

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Michigan had nine players invited to the 2023 NFL combine. The Wolverines went 13-0 to start the 2022 college football season before losing a shootout to the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Defensive lineman Mazi Smith is projected to be the first Wolverine off the board, per Draft Wire. Smith is projected to be the No. 56 selection of the draft.

No. 3 (tied) LSU Tigers: 9

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

How did Brian Kelly and LSU shock the country and win the SEC West? Well, the Tigers had a lot of talent in 2022. Six of LSU’s nine players invited to the NFL combine play defense.

LSU’s top NFL draft prospect is edge rusher BJ Ojulari, who is expected to be selected as the No. 50 pick in the draft.

No. 3 (tied) Florida Gators: 9

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was invited to the NFL combine, is a polarizing NFL draft prospect. Richardson does not have a ton of experience at the college level. However, he is projected to the No. 9 pick of the 2023 NFL draft thanks to his impressive physical traits and flashes of brilliance.

Additionally, former Georgia outside linebacker Brenton Cox is among Florida’s nine NFL combine invitees.

No. 3 (tied) TCU Horned Frogs: 9

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of talk about how the national championship game was not very competitive. However, there is no denying that TCU had a lot of NFL talent on its roster for that game.

The Horned Frogs’ top draft prospect is wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who is projected to be the No. 15 pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs: 12

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart and Georgia could have over 10 players selected in the 2023 NFL draft a year after having a record 15 players drafted.

Georgia’s top NFL draft prospect is defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Will Carter be the first player drafted? We expect the first player selected to be a quarterback, but if the Chicago Bears keep the top pick, then we expect them to choose between Jalen Carter and Will Anderson.

Want a full list of all 12 Georgia players invited to the NFL combine? We’ve got you covered.

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide: 13

(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Alabama could have the first two players drafted in edge rusher Will Anderson and quarterback Bryce Young. The whole country knew that both Anderson and Young were elite talents entering the 2022 college football season.

Four of Alabama’s 13 NFL combine invitees transferred to the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is no stranger to replacing a lot of talent and he’ll have to do it again in 2023.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire