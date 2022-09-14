Schools, locations Tennessee should schedule after 2024 Oklahoma postponement
The Southeastern Conference announced the postponement of Tennessee’s 2024 game against Oklahoma.
The SEC issued the following press release:
“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.
Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.”
Following the postponement of Tennessee hosting Oklahoma in 2024, Vols Wire looks at opponents UT should consider scheduling in replace of the Sooners.
Tennessee currently has one nonconference opponent scheduled in 2024. The Vols will host UTEP at Neyland Stadium (Nov. 23).
The Vols have never played in the following states: Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming (Source, 2022 University of Tennessee Football Media Guide).
Below are games Tennessee could schedule in states the Vols have never played in. Tennessee has scheduled nonconference games at Nebraska (2026) and at Washington (2030).
Colorado
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
*In Boulder or Denver
Colorado State
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
*In Fort Collins or Denver
Illinois
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
*In Champaign, at Soldier Field or Wrigley Field
Northwestern
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
*In Evanston, at Soldier Field or Wrigley Field
Iowa
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
*In Ann Arbor or Detroit
Michigan State
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
*In East Lansing or Detroit
Minnesota
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
*At Huntington Bank Stadium or U.S. Bank Stadium
Nevada
(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
*In Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium
UNLV
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
*At Allegiant Stadium
New Mexico
Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics
New Mexico State
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
*In Columbus, Cincinnati or Cleveland
Utah
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Marshall
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
West Virginia
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
*In Madison or at Lambeau Field
Akron
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
*In Cincinnati or Cleveland
Bowling Green
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
*In Cincinnati or Cleveland
Kent State
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
*In Cincinnati or Cleveland
Miami University
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
*In Cincinnati or Cleveland
Ohio
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
*In Cincinnati or Cleveland
Toledo
Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
*In Cincinnati or Cleveland
Central Michigan
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
*In Detroit
Eastern Michigan
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
*In Detroit
Western Michigan
Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC
*In Detroit
Northern Illinois
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
*At Soldier Field or Wrigley Field
Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
*At Wrigley Field, Soldier Field or Lambeau Field