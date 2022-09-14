Schools, locations Tennessee should schedule after 2024 Oklahoma postponement

The Southeastern Conference announced the postponement of Tennessee’s 2024 game against Oklahoma.

The SEC issued the following press release:

“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.”

Following the postponement of Tennessee hosting Oklahoma in 2024, Vols Wire looks at opponents UT should consider scheduling in replace of the Sooners.

Tennessee currently has one nonconference opponent scheduled in 2024. The Vols will host UTEP at Neyland Stadium (Nov. 23).

The Vols have never played in the following states: Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming (Source, 2022 University of Tennessee Football Media Guide).

Below are games Tennessee could schedule in states the Vols have never played in. Tennessee has scheduled nonconference games at Nebraska (2026) and at Washington (2030).

Colorado

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

*In Boulder or Denver

Colorado State

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

*In Fort Collins or Denver

Illinois

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

*In Champaign, at Soldier Field or Wrigley Field

Northwestern

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

*In Evanston, at Soldier Field or Wrigley Field

Iowa

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

*In Ann Arbor or Detroit

Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

*In East Lansing or Detroit

Minnesota

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

*At Huntington Bank Stadium or U.S. Bank Stadium

Nevada

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

*In Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium

UNLV

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

*At Allegiant Stadium

New Mexico

Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

New Mexico State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

*In Columbus, Cincinnati or Cleveland

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Marshall

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

*In Madison or at Lambeau Field

Akron

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

*In Cincinnati or Cleveland

Bowling Green

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

*In Cincinnati or Cleveland

Kent State

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

*In Cincinnati or Cleveland

Miami University

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

*In Cincinnati or Cleveland

Ohio

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

*In Cincinnati or Cleveland

Toledo

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

*In Cincinnati or Cleveland

Central Michigan

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

*In Detroit

Eastern Michigan

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

*In Detroit

Western Michigan

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

*In Detroit

Northern Illinois

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

*At Soldier Field or Wrigley Field

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

*At Wrigley Field, Soldier Field or Lambeau Field

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire