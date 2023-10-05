Your school's football recruits might not get those photoshoots under proposed NCAA rule

One of the main ways a college football program markets their recruiting efforts publicly is having photoshoots with their potential recruits on visits to the school. That may have to change, according to new legislation proposed by the FBS Oversight Committee.

According to a Division I Council document, the committee "introduced legislation...to prohibit, during a football prospective student-athletes unofficial visits, institutional involvement in arranging photographs or photographing the prospective student-athlete and those accompanying the prospective student-athlete."

In essence, schools will no longer be allowed to host their own photoshoots for prospective recruits during unofficial visits according to the proposed rule. Should the new rule take effect, it will not affect how coaches and schools decide to conduct official visits. It also would not prohibit parents from taking their own pictures, but it would prevent the school from hiring professional photographers for a school-sponsored photoshoot.

The rule on photoshoots was just introduced at the most recent Division I council meeting. There will be a feedback period and another council meeting before a vote occurs.

Photoshoots were not the only thing tackled in the Division I Council's most recent meeting.

It also approved a shorter transfer window for student-athletes across all sports, shrinking it from 60 to 45 days for football players in FCS and FBS.

The NCAA will also look into enhancing protections for student-athletes attempting to sign name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and instituting changes on infraction penalties. Those changes include a reexamination on penalties athletes face for betting on sports.

