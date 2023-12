Which schools will comprise the SEC in 2024?

Adding pair of powers

(USA TODAY)

The SEC grows by two schools for the 2024 football season and other sports, with two former Big 12 powers adding more muscle to what already felt like a super-conference.

Here’s a look at what the SEC will look like next season…

Alabama Crimson Tide

USAT

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Kentucky Wildcats

The Courier Journal

LSU Tigers

USAT

Mississippi State Bulldogs

USAT

Missouri Tigers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels

USAT

South Carolina Gamecocks

USAT

Tennessee Volunteers

USAT

Texas A&M Aggies

Photo: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt Commodores

USAT

