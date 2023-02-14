Schools the Big 12 Conference should target in expansion

Conference expansion is a hot topic in today’s college football climate.

The SEC made the first big move announcing the additions of Texas and Oklahoma back in the summer of 2021. The move was originally planned to take place for the 2025 season but has been accelerated to next year.

A chain reaction took place after the Texas and Oklahoma dominos fell. The Big Ten Conference went out west for the surprise acquisition of USC and UCLA. The Big 12 took in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to stay afloat going forward.

Conference realignment is expected to continue in the coming years with TV contracts and playoff format impacting the sport. It is becoming an arms race between the leagues around the nation. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark plans to be aggressive in the expansion process.

Here is a look at a few candidates the Big 12 should target to keep up among the power conferences in college football.

Arizona

Arizona is a solid brand that makes sense in the geographical footprint of the Big 12. The Wildcats are competive in many major sports, including exceptional basketball and baseball programs.

Arizona State

Arizona State is a natural fit to join the Big 12 Conference for the same reasons as mentioned with Arizona. Bringing in the two Arizona schools adds a fun new rivalry to the Big 12.

Boise State

Boise State is a respected football program that would jump at the opportunity to join the Big 12. Moving up in competing give Boise State a chance to attract more recruits and compete at a national level.

Colorado

A Colorado reunion with the Big 12 would be exciting with the Coach Prime in town. The Buffalos had success in the Big 12 in the 2000s and should consider going back.

Oregon

The top brand remaining in the Pac-12 following USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, Oregon would be a huge pull for the Big 12.

SMU

SMU would bring in in-state rivalries and the Dallas market to the Big 12. The Mustangs have been in talks with the Pac-12 of late, they are eager to make the jump up in competition.

Washington

Similar to Oregon, Washington is a big brand up in the northwest who would be a great addition to any league. The Big 12 could span from coast to coast with Washington in the fold.

Utah

Utah is one of the most consistently competitive programs in the nation over the past 20 years. Combine that with a potential rivalry with BYU and the Utes are too good to pass up.

