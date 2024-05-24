Schoolcraft leads Apollos to OSAA playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — He’s the #1 high school prospect in the state of Oregon. And he’s got colleges and universities salivating to lure him to their school. But the 2025 MLB Draft —13 months from now — may be his ticket to playing professionally.

Until then, the 6’8″ lefty is leading Sunset High School to a deep postseason run. In his 2024 playoff opener, Kruz Schoolcraft struck out 15 as the Apollos defeated Liberty, 2-0.

Man who was shoved in front of MAX train ‘thankful’ to be alive

Schoolcraft has been on baseball’s radar for the last 5-6 years. And that’s saying something. He comes from a baseball family. His dad is heavily invested in USA Baseball here in the Northwest. And, he has a younger brother (Jett Schoolcraft) that was instrumental in helping the U.S. win the 12U World Championship in 2023.

Kruz Schoolcraft is planning to make his college tour this fall, before he eventually makes a decision on where he’ll attend.

That’s a big IF too. Because at this rate, the steady lefty — who’s ranked as the 14th best high school prospect in class of ’25 — is on pace to become a first-round MLB draft pick in June of 2025.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.