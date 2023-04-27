Which school tops Cowboys’ all-time draft list? You’re probably wrong.

Over the course of 62 drafts, the Cowboys have made just shy of 800 picks. The team has selected prospects from every corner of the country, from San Diego State to the University of Maine, and taken Washington Huskies as well as Miami Hurricanes in nearly equal numbers.

From an Akron Zip (Al Kerkian, defensive end, 1967’s 13th round) to not one but two Penguins from Youngstown State University (linebacker Greg Fitzpatrick and end Johnny Norman, both taken in 1979), there’s an astonishing variety of colleges and universities represented in the Cowboys’ past rosters.

But, of course, there are tendencies. And as experts, fans, and even other teams try to guess who’s going to do what come Thursday night, any scrap of information can provide a clue as to the identity of the next player who might come off the board.

Here, Cowboys Wire presents the 20 schools that have produced the most Dallas draft picks, according to the team’s records. And while it may not actually help decipher the secrets of the front office’s big board for this year, it’s an interesting list to look over.

There are some surprises waiting. Plain old math and good common sense dictates that the nation’s biggest and most consistent powerhouse programs will funnel the greatest number of players to the NFL, so whatever perennial contender you’re thinking of right now, you’d assume they’re here somewhere… but not all of them are.

Some pretty major programs didn’t crack the Top 20. Michigan, for example. LSU. Clemson. Wisconsin.

(And if you’re going solely by which teams have dominated the college football playoffs in recent years, you’ll be warm… but it won’t help you guess who sits at No. 1.)

Another unexpected twist may be that Texas schools aren’t disproportionately represented. Pundits love to talk about local kids and homegrown talent- and it may pertain to free agents brought in and signed after the draft- but there’s only one in-state school among the Top 20. So geography doesn’t matter.

And as for that popular perception that Jerry Jones has some irrational soft spot for players from his alma mater, that myth has been busted. Over the history of the franchise, the Cowboys have only ever drafted three Arkansas Razorbacks, and one of them was taken when Jones was a 30-year-old in the insurance biz.

Here are the 20 universities that have produced not just the most Cowboys draft picks, but also some of the all-time best… not to mention several of the biggest names the war room is sure to be sweating over once the 2023 picks start flying.

T-18. Notre Dame, 10 draft picks

Oct 10, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) celebrates a fumble recovery in the third quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to believe, but the most storied college program in the sport has sent just 10 players ever to the Cowboys via the draft, with six of them being selected during the Jones era. Current guard Zack Martin was a first-round pick in 2014; ex-linebacker Jaylon Smith is the most recent member of the Fighting Irish to get the call, in 2016’s second round.

In 2023, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is expected to be a first-round choice, with many outlets mocking him to Dallas. Edge rusher Isaiah Foskey is thought to be a second- or third-rounder. Center Jarrett Patterson and safety Brandon Joseph could go on Day 3.

T-18. Georgia, 10 draft picks

Nov 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) warms up before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being one of the most pro-ready programs in the country for the past several years, the Bulldogs haven’t sent anyone to Dallas in the draft since 2011. Ten players from between the hedges in Athens have been Cowboys draft picks- most famously, running back Herschel Walker in 1985, though the team didn’t actually get him until 1986, after the USFL went under. The Joneses have turned into the card for six Bulldogs.

This year, defensive tackle Jalen Carter figures to be one of the first players off the board, along with tackle Broderick Jones, linebacker Nolan Smith, tight end Darnell Washington, and cornerback Kelee Ringo. All could be Thursday-night selections. Safety Christopher Smith is a third- or fourth-round option, and quarterback Stetson Bennett and running back Kenny McIntosh figure to hear their names called in the late rounds.

T-18. Boston College, 10 draft picks

Nov 26, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) signals first down after a catch against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College hasn’t exactly been a pipeline to the Cowboys in recent years, although the Eagles have seen ten players drafted by Dallas overall. Only three BC prospects have been called during the Jones era, though, with 2007 being the last time (2007’s third-round tackle James Marten).

Current wide receiver prospect Zay Flowers was linked to Dallas in many early mock drafts, and he may be available when the Cowboys come on the clock with the 26th pick.

T-13. Colorado, 11 draft picks

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 19: Chidobe Awuzie #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up prior to facing the Colorado State Rams during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 19, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. Colorado defeated Colorado State 27-24 in overtime. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Eleven Buffaloes have gotten draft-day phone calls from the Cowboys, with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie being the most recent, in the second round of 2017. Dallas has made four picks from Colorado during the Jerry Jones era.

While the school has four players eligible this year, all are long shots, given the team’s dreadful 1-11 showing in 2022. But now that former Cowboys superstar Deion Sanders is running the show in Boulder, expect the program to start cranking out NFL-caliber talent again in the near future.

T-13. Miami, 11 draft picks

Oct 1, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Joe Jackson (99) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Dallas drafted from Miami, they actually double-dipped. The Cowboys took defensive end Joe Jackson as well as cornerback Michael Jackson (no relation), both in 2019’s fifth round. The Joneses have made nine total picks from the school, many coming in the years immediately following Miami coach Jimmy Johnson’s arrival in Dallas. Several high-profile Cowboys were Hurricanes in college, including defensive tackle Russell Maryland, linebacker Darrin Smith, wide receiver Kevin Williams, and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is a possibility in this year’s draft; he’s likely to be chosen in the second or third round. Tight end Will Mallory could be picked on Day 3.

T-13. Oregon, 11 draft picks

Dec 31, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jalen Jelks (97) in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

More than Notre Dame? Yep. Seventh-rounder Jalen Jelks was the last Ducks prospect to be drafted by the Cowboys, in the seventh round of 2019. He’s one of four Oregon players to be drafted by Dallas in the Jones era. The most notable player from the program to wear the star? Hall of Fame defensive back Mel Renfro, who was a second-round selection in 1964.

Christian Gonzalez is generally ranked as the top cornerback in this year’s draft class and should get the call Thursday night. Behind him are linebacker Noah Sewell, center Alex Forsyth, and guards T.J. Bass and Sala Aumavae-Laulu, all expected to be late-round picks.

T-13. Penn State, 11 draft picks

Micah Parsons Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking the Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (not pictured) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Valley has made the Cowboys very happy over the years- especially recently- with linebacker Micah Parsons, offensive lineman Connor McGovern, and linebacker Sean Lee all having been Nittany Lions. Six of the eleven Penn State players ever to be drafted by Dallas have come in the Jones era.

This year, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a first-round talent. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown could follow on Day 2. Wide receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, tight end Brenton Strange, center Juice Scruggs, defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, and quarterback Sean Clifford are all late-round considerations.

T-13. Texas, 11 draft picks

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

You’d think it would be more, but only 11 draft picks have taken the drive up I-35 from Austin to Dallas, and the Joneses have actually picked just three Longhorns to be Cowboys. Offensive lineman Connor Williams did it most recently, taken in the second round in 2018.

Popular opinion says that could change in 2023, with running back Bijan Robinson being one of the most highly-anticipated prospects of this year’s draft class. He’s a top-five talent who’s been mocked as high as No. 8, with the Cowboys said to have genuine interest. His backfield mate, Roschon Johnson, will likely follow on Day 2. The Cowboys have also been linked to linebacker DeMarvion Overshown; defensive tackles Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo are other likely Day 3 picks.

T-8. Alabama, 12 draft picks

Oct 26, 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The program generally regarded as the nation’s top football factory has seen just a relatively modest 12 players drafted by the Cowboys. Cornerback Trevon Diggs is the most recent, a second-round pick in 2020. Linebacker Lee Roy Jordan was the first; Dallas took him in the first round in 1963. Since 1989, the Joneses have called six members of the Crimson Tide to join the club.

Quarterback Bryce Young could well be the first overall pick in 2023’s draft, while edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., safety Brian Branch, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are also graded at or very near the top of their respective position groups. From Round 3 on, expect safeties Jordan Battle and DeMarco Hellams, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, defensive tackles Byron Young and D.J. Dale, tackle Tyler Steen, guard Emil Ekiyor Jr., cornerback Eli Ricks, and tight end Cameron Latu to all get the call from a team before the weekend is over.

T-8. Florida State, 12 draft picks

Sep 14, 2013; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Bobby Hart (51), offensive lineman Ruben Carter (65), offensive lineman Brian Stork (52), offensive lineman Josue Matias (70) and offensive lineman Cameron Erving (75) during the first half of the game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have drafted 12 Florida State Seminoles over the years- six of them in the Jones era, but not a single one has turned into a player that most fans will remember. (Mario Edwards, anyone?)

Safety Jammie Robinson could be a third- or fourth-round selection this year, but overall, the pickings out of Tallahassee in this draft class are pretty slim.

T-8. Michigan State, 12 draft picks

Dec 5, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference football championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have turned in the card for 12 Spartans over the years, but none in a quarter-century. Tackle Flozell Adams was the last Michigan State prospect drafted by Dallas, a second-round pick back in 1998. Defensive tackle Larry Bethea and tight end Billy Joe DuPree were both first-round selections out of East Lansing, in 1978 and 1973, respectively.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed is the Spartans’ top prospect this year, but he’s probably a third-round pick at best. Bryce Baringer is considered the best punter available in 2023; it’s a roll of the dice on whether a team will use a draft selection on him.

T-8. Nebraska, 12 draft picks

Dec 27, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Randy Gregory (4) looks on before the game against the USC Trojans in the 2014 Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Twelve Cowboys draft picks have come out of Nebraska, but just four in the Jones era. Offensive lineman Matt Farniok was the most recent, chosen in the seventh round in 2021. Former defensive tackle Maliek Collins and former defensive end Randy Gregory were also Cornhuskers.

In the third or fourth round, look for wide receiver Trey Palmer to get the call; Travis Vokolek helps round out a very deep tight end class.

T-8. Washington, 12 draft picks

Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) participates in pregame warmups against the Montana Grizzlies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Twelve is is a surprisingly high number for a program that doesn’t get a lot of national attention. No Huskies player has been drafted by Dallas since 2007’s fourth-rounder Isaiah Stanback, a Cowboys wide receiver who actually played quarterback in college. He and tight end Eric Bjornson are the only Washington products to be drafted by the Cowboys since Jones bought the team.

Guards Jaxson Kirkland and Henry Bainvalu could be called as late-rounders or undrafted free agents, but that’s about it for the Huskies this year.

7. Ohio State, 13 draft picks

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his fourth touchdown of the game during the third quarter of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Another perennial powerhouse, Ohio State has been well-represented in the Cowboys locker room ever since the early 1970s. Joneses’ war rooms have picked nine Buckeyes, with running back Ezekiel Elliott, the fourth overall pick in 2016, being the most famous.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is in the running to be the first overall selection in 2023, with two of his teammates also expected to go on the first night of picks. Paris Johnson Jr. is the No. 1 tackle in this year’s class, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the wide receiver prospects and would be of interest to Dallas if he were to fall to 26. Tackle Dawand Jones is also a first- or second-round possibility, while defensive end Zach Harrison, center Luke Wypler, safety Ronnie Hickman, and cornerback Cameron Brown could all come off the board later.

T-5. Arizona State, 14 draft picks

Nov 24, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is the school that will win you a bar bet this weekend. The Sun Devils have sent an unusually high number of draft picks to Dallas: more than Notre Dame, more than Texas, more than Alabama. None, though, have come since 1996; the Joneses have selected just three Arizona State players. One of them was 1992’s second-round safety Darren Woodson, one of the best to ever do it. Defensive end Jim Jeffcoat came out of the program in 1983 as a first-rounder, linebacker Bob Breunig was a third-rounder in 1975, and quarterback Danny White was a third-rounder in 1974.

Nesta Jade Silvera is an intriguing defensive tackle this year, in a position where Dallas could use help. He projects to be a late-Day 3 pick.

T-5. Southern California, 14 draft picks

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches the ball during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Tyron Smith is the last Trojan to be a Dallas draft-day selection, the ninth overall pick in 2011. For a legacy-filled program that has seen five prospects get the call from the Joneses, though, no other USC player has gone on to make much of an impact in a Cowboys uniform.

Jordan Addison is USC’s best prospect in 2023; the wide receiver will likely be drafted well before the Cowboys are on the clock. Other possibilities from the school include edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, and guard Andrew Voorhees, all Round 3 guys or lower.

4. Oklahoma, 15 draft picks

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 28: CeeDee Lamb #2 of the Oklahoma Sooners rushes with the ball during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

2020 saw the Cowboys make the call to Norman twice: once in the first round for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and then again in the third for defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. Of the 15 total Sooners to be drafted by Dallas, eight have been during Jones’s ownership. Safety Roy Williams was a first-round choice in 2002; running back DeMarco Murray was a third-rounder in 2011.

Marvin Mims Jr. is a Class of 2023 wide receiver that the Cowboys have been paired up with in several mocks, and tackle Anton Harrison would find a place in Dallas, where they’re always shopping for O-linemen; both could be second-round picks. Running back Eric Gray, tackle Wanya Morris, defensive tackle Jalen Redmond, and tight end Brayden Willis will all warrant later consideration.

3. Florida, 16 draft picks

Emmitt-Smith-Florida-Gators

Photo by USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, no Florida Gator has been a bigger Cowboys success than the league’s all-time leading rusher. Running back Emmitt Smith was taken 17th overall in 1990. Seven prospects from Gainesville have been drafted by Dallas during the Jones era, but few have registered more than a blip on the history of the team.

Guard O’Cyrus Torrence has been coveted by many a Cowboys draft-watcher this year; if he lasts until No. 26, Dallas could have a decision to make. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is a first-round talent, and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. figures to be gone by the end of Friday night. Linebacker Ventrell Miller, safety Trey Dean III, and wide receiver Justin Shorter could be there in Day 3.

T-1. Tennessee, 17 draft picks

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) pulls in a first down catch Vanderbilt defensive back Ja’Dais Richard (34) during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Ncaa Football Tennessee Volunteers At Vanderbilt Commodores

Yes, really. Tennessee is tied for the most players ever drafted by Dallas… but it hasn’t happened since 2005 and second-round linebacker Kevin Burnett. All-time tight end legend Jason Witten was a third-rounder from the Volunteers program in 2003, and Triplets-era wide receiver Alvin Harper came out of Knoxville in the first round of 1991’s draft. In all, the Joneses have made six of the Cowboys’ 17 draft picks from Rocky Top.

This year, many observers are eyeing Jalin Hyatt with the Cowboys’ first-round pick. He could last into the second round, but he likely won’t drop to 58th, when Dallas selects again. The same goes for tackle Darnell Wright. Quarterback Hendon Hooker projects to be a second-round pick (but could go in the first), and receiver Cedric Tillman won’t be too far after him. Edge rusher Byron Young and linebacker Jeremy Banks are deeper options.

T-1. UCLA, 17 draft picks

Nov 12, 1988; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins quarterback (8) Troy Aikman shakes hands with head coach Terry Donahue at they leave the field following their victory over the Stanford Cardinal 27-17 at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

UCLA’s well-worn draft path to Dallas didn’t start with Troy Aikman, but it almost ended there. After making the quarterback the first overall pick of the Jones era in 1989, the front office didn’t select another Bruin until defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in 2021. And yet, an astounding 17 former UCLA players have been drafted by the Cowboys, dating all the way back to 1964.

Running back Zach Charbonnet is a popular pick to join the Cowboys backfield. He’s generally the third-ranked rusher in this year’s class; it will likely take a second-round pick to get him. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has also been mocked to Dallas as a player very similar to Dak Prescott; he’d be a late-round option. And finally, guard Atonio Mafi has caught the eye of several observes as a Day 3 pick to beef up the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire