School system continues to monitor COVID

Aug. 9—The Cumberland County School System is continuing to track COVID-19 cases within the schools as cases of the virus continue to rise across the state.

On Friday, following the first week of school in the county, the school system reported 27 students and seven staff members were positive for COVID-19, with 59 students and three staff members quarantined due to exposure to someone with a positive test.

"We are continuing to deep clean and sanitize, as we did last year," Director of Schools Ina Maxwell told the Chronicle. "Hand-sanitizing stations are positioned throughout the schools, as well as handwashing practices being emphasized."

Cumberland County had 300 active cases on Thursday, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. That's an increase of 129 active cases since Aug. 1.

There were also two additional deaths in Cumberland County last week, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 since March 2020 to 145.

Tennessee continues to see more positive cases of COVID-19, primarily driven by the delta variant, Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey has said.

The Tennessee Department of Health website Monday reported 3,925 new cases in the state. Hospitalizations have risen, with 70 new hospitalizations and 1,496 current hospitalizations reported Monday morning. There were also 29 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19. Since March 2020, 12,827 Tennesseans have died due to the virus.

Cumberland County schools do not have a mask mandate this year. There is also not a virtual learning option this year.

Virtual learning was a requirement last year as the Tennessee Department of Education required school systems to develop continuous learning plans. In April, the Tennessee Board of Education approved changes in the continuous learning plan rules.

Those changes only allow school systems to use the plan when there has been a declared state of emergency, the emergency disrupts traditional school operations, and the school system notifies the state and receives permission from the Department of Education to implement an approved continuous learning plan.

The state did approve 29 new virtual schools for the 2021-'22 school year, which provide parents an option for virtual learning in the upcoming school year.

Cumberland County did not establish a virtual school.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton called on all school systems to be open for in-person learning this school year, citing disappointing student performance on state standardized tests. He also said he would call for a special session if school systems closed to virtual learning or imposed mask mandates. He said he would seek legislation allowing parents to take state funding and enroll their children in other school environments.

"There needs to be a message to these school systems that it is unacceptable to close schools or systems in our state anymore," Sexton said during a press conference Aug. 2.

Sexton said wearing masks needed to be a parent decision, as well.

"I sure hope school systems do not require a mask mandate for those students, and if they do, I'm going to ask the governor for a special session," Sexton said.

Sexton also said he would seek a special session to consider legislation addressing segregation of students by vaccination status, as well.

"Time is of the essence to improve the scores and get the students back in the classroom," Sexton said.

Currently, Shelby County, Metro Nashville and Hancock County school boards have implemented mask mandates.

Gov. Bill Lee would have to call a special legislative session.

His office issued the following statement last week, "As the governor reiterated this week, he does not believe masks should be required in schools, and parents should make the decision that's best for their family. We are currently monitoring district policies as the school year begins."

Sexton told the Fox 13 Memphis news station, "At the end of the day, this is a parental choice. They're in charge of their child's health care. We need to have conversations where they quit listening to the news and listen to the CDC. They need to talk to their physicians."

The CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in schools, regardless of their vaccination status.

"Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place," the CDC website states.

The CDC recommends masking and at least 3 feet of social distancing space. Other strategies include handwashing, respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick, contact tracing with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection.

Anyone who has signs of an infectious illness should stay home and seek testing and care from their healthcare provider.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is seeking a special legislative session to overturn a bill he signed in April that bans mask mandates in the state.

"Facts change and leaders have to adjust to the new facts that you have and the reality of what you have to deal with," Hutchinson said over the weekend on "Face the Nation." "I realized that we needed to have more options for our local school districts to protect those children. And so I asked the legislature to redo the law that prohibited those requirements or those options for school districts to protect the children. And so it was an error to sign that law."

Children younger than 12 are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.