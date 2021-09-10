School, sponsors and coach: your Emma Radacanu questions answered. - GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu has made a remarkable run all the way to the final of the US Open. The British teenager first came into the public eye with some impressive displays at Wimbledon but her performance at Flushing Meadows has wildly exceeded all expectations.

Here is all you need to know about British sport's new superstar.

What school did Raducanu attend?

Raducanu attended Newstead Wood School, a "highly selective" grammar school in Bromley, south-east London. The 18-year-old sat her A-level exams just before her exploits at Wimbledon. Raducanu attended Bickley Primary School before moving onto Newstead Wiid.

Which brands sponsor Raducanu?

The commercial side of Raducanu's life is run by super-agency IMG, who have a long-standing relationship with tennis stars including Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Raducanu has a clothing and shoe sponsorship contract with Nike, and a racquet deal with Wilson.

The teenager is believed to be especially marketable due to her mixed heritage – she was born in Canada to a Chinese mother and Romanian father before moving to England when she was two. This could further turbo-charge her earnings potential as Raducanu can appeal to markets around the world. The fact that she has made such an impression with US audiences, becoming a fan-favourite during the ongoing Grand Slam, widens her appeal even further.

An early example of the 18-year-old's marketability is her being featured in October's Vogue magazine which was organised before the US Open had even started.

Emma Raducanu is featured in the October edition of Vogue. - VOGUE

Who is Raducanu's coach?

Her coach is Alex Richardson. Known as "Flex", the 47-year-old Richardson was a promising tennis player who featured in one British Davis Cup tie in 1997. A 6ft 7in giant, he reached the third round of Wimbledon that same year, but perhaps lacked the competitive zeal of his contemporary Tim Henman. The two remain very close, however, and Richardson was the best man at Henman’s wedding.

Since his playing days, Richardson has been beavering away as a coach, mainly at Culford School in Suffolk. He also spent a couple of years working with Raducanu at Bromley Tennis Centre from when she was 11, and then rejoined her camp this summer when she parted company with the experienced Nigel Sears. Part of the thinking was that, as a relaxed presence and a familiar face, he would make her feel as comfortable as possible on her first long trip abroad.

The plan seems to have worked, judging by Raducanu’s comment that “He [Richardson] is a very calming character. So sometimes, if I’m getting intense or too fired up or expect too much from myself, he’s very, very good at just relaxing me and reassuring me.”

How much is Raducanu worth?

Raducanu has earned $303,376 (£219,591) since turning pro – almost all of which she won at Wimbledon this summer. However, she is in line to win either $2.5 million or $1.5 million in US Open prize money depending on the outcome of the final against Leylah Fernandez. These numbers are purely from on court earnings.

The teenage superstar has already surpassed Sir Andy Murray’s earnings at the same age and Raducanu is on course to overhaul his career total of $62,059,682 (£44,859,841) on the court and the tens of millions extra he has gleaned in sponsorships and endorsements off it.

Raducanu's following on Instagram has sky-rocketed during her stunning US Open run, reaching over 625,000 followers which will only add her to her commerical worth moving forward.

What is Raducanu's family background?

Her father, Ian, is Romanian and works in finance. He is said to have been influential in Emma's development as a tennis player, taking an active role in her progression and keeping a close eye on her coaching.

Her mother, Renee, is Chinese and also has a background in finance. Emma is fluent in Mandarin thanks to her mother and uses her language skills to communicate with Chinese players on the tennis circuit.