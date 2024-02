Which school is sending the most players to the 2024 NFL Combine?

The list of 2024 NFL Combine invites was officially published on Tuesday morning, so we now know which 321 collegiate players will be heading to Indianapolis later this month to showcase their skills and try to up their draft stock at the biggest job interview of their respective lives.

The Oregon Ducks are going to be well-represented at the combine, with a total of 7 players heading to Lucas Oil Stadium, headlined by guys like Bo Nix, Troy Franklin, and Bucky Irving.

But when you look at the list of invites as a whole, which college is the most well-represented based on the sheer number of players who are expected to be in attendance?

We broke it down by school. Here’s a look:

Michigan Wolverines — 18 Players

Florida State Seminoles — 13 Players

TE Jaheim Bell

RB Trey Benson

LB Tatum Bethune

WR Keon Coleman

LB Kalen DeLoach

DL Braden Fiske

DB Renardo Green

DB Jarrian Jones

DL Fabien Lovett Sr.

QB Jordan Travis

DL Jared Verse

WR Johnny Wilson

Washington Huskies — 13 Players

TE Devin Culp

OL Troy Fautanu

DB Dominique Hampton

RB Dillon Johnson

WR Jalen McMillan

WR Rome Odunze

QB Michael Penix Jr.

R Ja’Lynn Polk

OL Roger Rosengarten

DL Bralen Trice

LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui

LB Edefuan Uiofoshio

TE Jack Westover

Georgia Bulldogs — 11 Players

TE Brock Bowers

DB Javon Bullard

RB Daijun Edwards

DB Kamari Lassiter

DL Zion Logue

WR Ladd McConkey

RB Kendall Milton

OL Amarius Mims

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

DB Tykee Smith

OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Texas Longhorns — 11 Players

RB Jonathan Brooks

LB Jaylan Ford

OL Christian Jones

WR Adonai Mitchell

DL Byron Murphy II

RB Keilan Robinson

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

DL T’Vondre Sweat

DB Ryan Watts

WR Jordan Whittington

WR Xavier Worthy

Alabama Crimson Tide — 10 Players

DB Terrion Arnold

LB Chris Braswell

WR Jermain Burton

DL Justin Eboigbe

DB Jaylen Key

OL JC Latham

RB Jase McClellan

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

K Will Reichard

LB Dallas Turner

Penn State Nittany Lions — 9 Players

DB Johnny Dison

OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu

DB Daequan Hardy

DL Adisa Isaac

LB Curtis Jacobs

TE Thew Johnson

DB Kalen King

OL Hunter Nourzad

DL Chop Robinson

OL Caedan Wallace

LSU Tigers — 8 Players

Missouri Tigers — 8 Players

DB Kris Abrams-Draine

DB Jaylon Carlies

OL Javon Foster

LB Ty’Ron Hopper

K Harrison Mevis

DB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

DL Darius Robinson

RB Cody Schrader

Ohio State Buckeyes — 8 Players

LB Steele Chambers

LB Tommy Eichenberg

DL Michael Hall Jr.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

OL Matthew Jones

DB Josh Proctor

TE Cade Stover

RB Miyan Williams

USC Trojans — 8 Players

DB Calen Bullock

DL Solomon Byrd

OL Jarrett Kingston

RB MarShawn Lloyd

WR Brenden Rice

DB Christian Roland-Wallace

WR Tahj Washington

QB Caleb Williams

Oregon Ducks — 7 Players

DL Brandon Dorlus

WR Troy Franklin

RB Bucky Irving

CB Khyree Jackson

QB Bo Nix

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

DB Evan Williams

Notre Dame Fighting Irish — 7 Players

OL Joe Alt

LB JD Bertrand

RB Audric Estime

OL Blake Fisher

DB Cam Hart

QB Sam Hartman

DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB Marist Liufau

Clemson Tigers — 6 Players

Illinois Fighting Illini — 6 Players

OL Isaiah Adams

DL Jer’Zhan Newton

OL Julian Pearl

DL Keith Randolph Jr.

TE Tip Reiman

WR Isaiah Williams

Kentucky Wildcats — 6 Players

RB Ray Davis

OL Jeremy Flax

QB Devin Leary

DB Andru Phillips

WR Tayvion Robinson

LB Trevin Wallace

TCU Horned Frogs — 6 Players

RB Emani Bailey

DB Millard Bradford

OL Andrew Coker

OL Brandon Coleman

DB Josh Newton

TE Jared Wiley

Utah Utes — 6 Players

OL Keaton Bills

DB Cole Bishop

DL Jonah Elliss

OL Sataoa Laumea

DB Sione Vaki

WR Devaughn Vele

Arkansas Razorbacks — 5 Players

DL Trajan Jeffcoat

OL Brady Latham

OL Beaux Limmer

K Cam Little

DB Dwight McGlothern

Auburn Tigers — 5 Players

DL Marcus Harris

DB DJ James

DB Nehemiah Pritchett

DL Justin Rogers

DB Jaylin Simpson

Miami Hurricanes — 5 Players

OL Javion Cohen

DB Kamren Kinchens

OL Matt Lee

DL Leonard Taylor III

DB James Williams

South Carolina Gamecocks — 5 Players

DB Marcellas Dial

OL Nick Garguilo

TE Trey Knox

WR Xavier Legette

QB Spencer Rattler

Texas A&M Aggies — 5 Players

LB Edgerrin Cooper

DL McKinnley Jackson

DB Demani Richardson

OL Layden Robinson

WR Ainias Smith

