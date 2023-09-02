School records set, milestones hit. What we learned from Week 2 of District 10 football

GIRARD — Normally, it’s a running back who picks up the dinner tab for his offensive lineman whenever he sets a notable accomplishment.

Jackson Humes was that guy on Friday, when North East dominated Girard 42-2 at Battles Memorial Field.

Humes, though, is the Grapepickers’ quarterback. Nevertheless, he informed his blockers that the meals at the restaurant of their choice were on him.

It was the senior’s way of thanking them not only for their one-sided Region 5 victory, but also for allowing him to become the most prolific passer in the program’s history.

Humes completed each of his seven attempts for 275 yards and four touchdowns. He surpassed Keyen Skrelka, a 2021 North East graduate, according to team officials. Career statistics were not reported.

“My line was absolutely dominant (Friday),” Humes said. “I didn’t see a single (Girard) guy in our backfield. You could say it was almost too easy.”

North East (1-1, 1-0) routed the YellowJackets (1-1, 0-1) a week after they won their dramatic season opener. Girard defeated Northwestern 21-20 in overtime at Albion.

Latimore, Curlett also stand out

Humes wasn’t alone when it came to record-setting efforts for the ‘Pickers. Sophomore linebacker Logan Latimore also set the team’s single-game record with 5½ quarterback sacks.

North East High School senior Jamari Curlett smiles with teammates after scoring a second-half touchdown against Girard in Girard on Friday.

Running back Jamari Curlett also showed why he’s a sprinter for North East’s track and field team. The senior compiled 329 yards in total offense and four touchdowns on only seven carries or catches.

“We came here locked in since Monday,” Curlett said. “We were locked in watching film and coming to practice. And me being a senior, I got on everybody.”

Fairview picks, kicks way past Harbor Creek

North East lost to District 10 power Farrell in its season opener, while Fairview succumbed to Mercyhurst Prep.

The Tigers, like the ‘Pickers, shook off their initial result and won Friday. They beat the visiting Harbor Creek Huskies 23-13.

Fairview’s offense got some beneficial drive starts thanks to five interceptions by its defense. Two in the first half resulted in Michael Gennuso field goals.

Gennuso added a third field goal in the second half. Those successful kicks, combined with his two extra-point conversions, meant he accounted for nearly half of the Tigers’ total points with 11. He broke his own school record for points in a game by a kicker.

Gennuso drilled field goals of 38, 25 and 19 yards, while Vinny Campoli tossed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Blicha and scored on a 1-yard run. Campoli's touchdown run broke a 13-13 tie in the third quarter as the Tigers scored the final 10 points of the game.

Campoli threw for 144 yards and ran for 104 to lead Fairview, while TyShawn Jones had 16 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown and Lance Brown had 11 carries for 92 yards and Cameron Herman ran for a 60-yard touchdown for Harbor Creek.

Key performances

Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer – Carried the ball 16 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter Addison, Mercer – Ran for 110 yards on 19 carries in a 28-27 loss to Reynolds.

Gavin Alabran, Reynolds – Ran for 116 yards and one touchdown on five carries and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a 28-27 win over Mercer.

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – Ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 58-19 win over Saegertown.

Leyton Zacherl, Lakeview – Ran for one touchdown and threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-19 win over Saegertown.

Clarence Barber, Lakeview – Intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown.

Landon Lacey, Butler – Scored two touchdowns including the go-ahead TD catch in the final minutes of a 27-26 win over Meadville.

Zander Telesz, Hickory – Threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Franklin.

Kelvin Morrison, Hickory – Had four carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Franklin.

Mister Ham, Sharon – Ran for two touchdowns and threw for one in a 60-0 win over Warren.

CC Harrison, Sharon – Caught a 36-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown in a 60-0 win over Warren.

Ethan Engelmore, Sharon – Threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in a 60-0 win over Warren.

Juelz Johnson, Farrell – Ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 24-17 win at Warren Harding.

Julius Phillips, Farrell – Caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Kabron Smith and secured the win over Warren Harding with a late interception.

Myers leads McDowell to first win

McDowell played a much better second half this week as Blayze Myers tossed three of his four touchdown passes in the final two quarters to lead the Trojans to a 52-20 win at Barberton (Ohio).

One week after being shut out in the second half to lose its opening game, McDowell scored four touchdowns to extend a 24-14 lead to 52-20. Myers found Brady Kramer on a 3-yard TD pass in the second quarter before a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kramer to start the third quarter. He also hit Dominic Berarducci on an 8-yard jet sweep pass before throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Jake Hower.

Myers threw for 138 yards, while Stephon Porter ran for 118 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries and Berarducci also scored on a 17-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. James Zigler added a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown for the Trojans, who host powerhouse North Allegheny on Friday.

Oil City's Knox surpasses 6,000 career rushing yards

Oil City senior running back put together another big game Friday to go over 6,000 career rushing yards in a 44-7 non-region win at Corry. Knox finished with 366 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries and is up to 6,114 rushing yards. He is in fifth place in District 10 history and next on the list is Sharon graduated TJ Phillips with 6,241 yards.

Corry quarterback Nolan Carey tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Mason Savitz to give the Beavers a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, but it was all Oil City the rest of the way. Knox had touchdown runs of 4, 9 and 4 yards before Kevin Pearsall scored twice in the third quarter. Oil City finished with 520 yards of offense to 109 by Corry.

Johnson, Ellman lead Lakers to 2-0 start

Paul Johnson had a hand in four touchdowns and Ja'son Ellman scored three times as Mercyhurst Prep routed Slippery Rock 49-7 in a non-region game Friday at Mercyhurst University. Johnson completed 10-of-13 passes for 197 yards and touchdown passes to Ellman of 44 and 43 yards, a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ramir Wallace and he ran for a 9-yard touchdown run. Ellman added a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown. JJ Ganska carried the ball 11 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Lakers, while Lucas Kantz drilled a 37-yard field goal.

Conneaut gets home win

Joe Furgiuele ran for 199 yards on five carries, including touchdown runs of 35, 81 and 75 yards to lead Conneaut to its first home win since October 2020 on Friday with a 32-13 win over Seneca. Conneaut students stormed the field in celebration as the streak ended with a big non-region win.

Nolan Seabury, who ran for 142 yards on 19 carries, scored on a four-yard run to tie the score at six early in the second quarter. Conneaut answered with two touchdowns to take a 20-6 lead into halftime.

Furgiuele then broke off two long TD runs in the second half to help the Eagles pull away. Seabury had another rushing touchdown for Seneca in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Cadden added 85 yards on 19 carries for Seneca, while Conneaut quarterback Ben Easler completed 13-of-15 passes for 167 yards and ran for one touchdown.

Hohman has a huge game in Albion

Grove City quarterback had a career game on Friday as he threw for five touchdowns and ran for two as the Eagles dominated Northwestern 62-7 in a non-region game. Hohman completed 17-of-21 passes for 324 yards and threw touchdown passes to Gavin Lutz of 19, 19 and 23 yards and to Nathan Greer of 24 and 33 yards.

Hohman also ran for 85 yards on three carries with touchdown runs of 10 and 64 yards. Lutz finished with nine catches for 148 yards and Greer had four catches for 137 yards for Grove City. Northwestern's lone touchdown came when Grove City fumbled in the endzone and Johnathan Snow fell on the ball for a touchdown.

Bison hold off Lancers: These players helped Fort LeBoeuf football beat rival General McLane

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: District 10 football: Records, milestones and more from Week 2