School records, defensive stars and more. Vote for IHSAA football player of the week

Get your votes in by noon Thursday for our high school football player of the week. Nominees for Week 6.

You can cast your vote in poll at bottom of article, or click here to vote. Weekly winners will be honored at IndyStar's Indiana Sports Awards this spring.

What we learned from Week 6: Separation, crazy Mid-State, conference races

Reese Breveard, Concord: Breveard returned two punts for touchdowns from 83 yards and 86 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown run in a 42-0 win over Goshen.

Jazz Coleman, Speedway: Coleman had 15 tackles, including two for a loss, and caused a fumble in Speedway’s 30-0 win over Connersville. He also ran for 46 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 26 yards.

Trey Dobson, Greenwood Christian: Dobson ran for 196 yards and two TDs and threw for three touchdowns in Greenwood Christian’s 57-18 win over North Central (Farmersburg). He also returned a punt for a score.

Maverick Geske, Brebeuf Jesuit: The junior quarterback set a school record with 429 passing yards in Brebeuf Jesuit’s 39-22 win over Roncalli. Geske was 30-for-43 through the air for five touchdowns, his second five-TD game of the season.

Thomas Gotkowski, Ben Davis: The senior quarterback was 18-for-27 passing for 224 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 23 yards in Ben Davis’ 62-14 win over Lawrence North.

Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Donovan Hamilton (1) makes a one-handed catch in the end zone to score during the second half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Zionsville High School, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zionsville High School.

Donovan Hamilton, Hamilton Southeastern: The senior receiver caught eight passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns in Hamilton Southeastern’s 34-24 victory over Zionsville.

Owen Huff, Greencastle: The senior receiver had 12 catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns in Greencastle’s 84-0 win at Brown County.

Carter Imes, Fishers: The senior linebacker led Fishers with 16 tackles in the Tigers’ 21-13 win over Avon, including three for a loss.

More: Doctors said he'd never play football again. But now, he's a Fishers captain, starting LB.

Alex Leugers, Franklin: The junior ran for 227 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in Franklin’s 29-26 win over Mooresville.

Amare Middleton, Greenwood: Middleton caught six passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in Greenwood’s 44-41 comeback win over Perry Meridian.

Bret Perry, Seymour: The senior quarterback was 32-for-42 passing for 425 yards and six touchdowns in Seymour’s 41-20 victory over Brownstown Central. Perry broke the single season passing record in six games and broke the career passing record

Ashton Pesetski, Carroll (Fort Wayne): The senior lineman had a huge game in a 17-10 win over Fort Wayne Wayne, finishing with 19 tackles (13 solo) and a sack.

Nolan Quaderer, Mississinewa: The senior has his team off to a 6-0 start after he was 16-for-21 passing for 260 yards and five touchdowns in a 33-21 win over Alexandria. For the season he has 1,345 passing yards and 18 TDs with one interception.

Deon Richmond, Tindley: The 6-6 senior quarterback set a school records with more than 300 yards passing and seven passing touchdowns in a 56-24 win over Purdue Poly.

Woodmen quarterback Brock Riddle (5) gets off a pass during the game between the Plainfield Quakers and the Greenwood Woodmen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Plainfield High School in Plainfield. The Quakers beat the Woodmen 46-20.

Brock Riddle, Greenwood: The senior quarterback was 18-for-31 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns in Greenwood’s 44-41 win over Perry Meridian. He also ran for a TD.

Norvil Tucker, Carmel: The senior ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 27-6 win over Carmel.

Ashton Vogel, Decatur Central: The junior kicker and punter came through with two field goals of longer than 40 yards, including a school record 49-yarder with 1:35 left to give the Hawks a 26-23 win over Plainfield. Vogel also had five touchbacks on kickoffs and four punts for a 47-yard average.

Carter Ward, Danville: The freshman quarterback was 14-for-23 passing for 268 yards and five touchdowns in Danville’s 42-21 comeback win over Southmont.

Eli Welch, Monrovia: The senior was 2-for-4 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score and was a defensive star with three interceptions and four tackles in Monrovia’s 45-18 win over Beech Grove.

Andy Warren, Perry Meridian: Warren ran for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 44-41 loss to Greenwood.

IF POLL DOES NOT APPEAR, click here to vote.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football: Vote for top players of Week 6