School records and 200-yard runners: Peoria high school football Week 3 top performers

Washington's Kainon McQueary stretches across the goal line for a touchdown against Metamora in the second half of their Week 3 football game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Metamora. The Panthers routed the rival Redbirds 45-7.

The 2023 high school football season continued Friday with plenty of high-scoring games across Peoria. Each week, the Journal Star takes a look at the top-performing teams and players from weekend games in the Peoria area.

Players from Washington, Richwoods and Limestone lead our list for Week 3.

Kainon McQueary, Washington

The prolific Panthers running back is on the list again. He ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 45-7 victory over rival Metamora and Malone Field. The stifling Washington defense also held Metamora to a total of 126 yards on 41 snaps.

Amari Johnson, Richwoods

The Knights receiver tied a school record with his 99-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Joell Sturdivant, but Richwoods (1-2) lost 33-20 in an upset bid against unbeaten Champaign Centennial (3-0). Sturdivant threw for 312 yards and three scores, also finding Jeremiah Oliva and Mason Hawkins for TDs.

Dunlap defense

The Eagles soared to a 40-0 road win over Pekin in opening the 2023 Mid-Illini Conference campaign. Dunlap allowed just 70 total yards (45 passing. 25 rushing) and turned the Dragons over on their first two drives of the game. Dawson Marmion (interception) and Mack Sutter (fumble recovery) picked up the turnovers for the Eagles.

Caleb Bieneman, Limestone

The senior quarterback led the Rockets to their first win of 2023, rallying to defeat East Peoria 13-12 in the Mid-Illini Conference opener for both teams. Limestone trailed 12-0 in the third quarter before Bieneman connected on a pair of TD passes to Kmar Sanders and Chase Harper in a 95-second stretch to launch the Rockets into the lead and snap a 15-game losing streak.

Jack Hanley, Peoria Notre Dame

Three weeks and three times on this list. The junior running back rushed for a game-high 218 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in a 34-26 road loss to Bloomington. Hanley's 1-yard score helped put the Irish ahead 14-12 at halftime. He then added a 99-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter.

Tory Kupferschmid, Eureka

The Hornets used Kupferschmid on both sides of the ball in a 47-28 win over Clinton. He recorded 13 tackles with one sack and two for a loss, while catching three balls for 56 yards. Mason Boles continued to carry the load in the backfield, rushing for 108 yards and four scores.

Eddie Lorton, Fieldcrest

The running back rolled up 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries to lead the Knights (2-1) to a 36-14 victory over Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington. Jozia Johnson also shined on defense, grabbing three interceptions.

Dane Lowery, Deer Creek-Mackinaw

The Chiefs senior had 143 total yards, but Dee-Mack lost its first game of the season, 34-14 to Le Roy. Max Eccles and Chuck Hathaway had the touchdowns for the Chiefs (2-1).

Casey Etheridge, Princeton

The sophomore running back ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to help the Tigers bounce back with a 20-0 victory against Sterling Newman. Princeton (2-1) had fallen from the top spot in Class 3A after an upset loss last week to Morrison. This week, the Tigers shut out the No. 6 team in Class 1A.

Cameron Lemmons, Bureau Valley

The running back rushed for 131 yards on 23 carries and added a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Storm to an 18-8 victory against Hall/Putnam County. Elijah Endress added 82 rushing yards and a touchdown for BV (2-1).

Kamren Schumacher, El Paso-Gridley

The senior quarterback accounted for 288 yards in EP-G's 21-13 loss to Gibson City-Melvin Sibey. He ran 21 times for 88 yards and a TD and completed 13 of 27 passes for 200 yards and a TD. With EP-G trailing 21-13, he nearly engineered a comeback, recovering an onside kick to set up a fourth-quarter drive. The Titans got to the GCMS 10 before losing the ball on a fumble with 3:22 left.

Kaiden Sarnes, Princeville

The sophomore linebacker had a team-high 11 tackles in a 41-8 loss to Knoxville. The Princes were forced to use backup quarterback Jake Williams (122 yards, TD) due to starter Logan Carruthers suffering a dislocated shoulder in his throwing arm.

Nolan Orwig, Stark County

The unbeaten Rebels had a big offensive night led by Orwig. SC rolled up 255 yards on the ground and 339 overall in a 35-0 victory against Abingdon-Avon. Orwig led the way with 118 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Rebels (3-0).

