Which school owns longest active bowl streaks in college football? OU, OSU near top

OU and OSU are bowling on back-to-back days in the same state: OSU on Wednesday in Houston and OU on Thursday in San Antonio.

It’s a Texas two-step for a pair of schools that have been fixtures in bowl games.

OU is making its 25th consecutive bowl appearance, a streak that started in Bob Stoops’ inaugural 1999 season. Only Georgia (27) has a longer streak of consecutive bowl games.

OSU, with an 18-game streak of consecutive bowl games, is sixth on that list behind Georgia, OU, Wisconsin (22), Alabama (20) and Clemson (19). Seventh on the list is another OSU, Ohio State, with an 11-year streak.

Oklahoma State is 21-12 in bowl games, which is the best winning percentage (.636) of any program (minimum 30 bowls). OU is 31-24-1 (.556) in bowl games — a winning percentage that ranks eighth behind OSU, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, USC, Penn State and Ole Miss (minimum 30 bowls played).

Longest active bowl streaks in college football

Georgia (27 games) Oklahoma (25 games) Wisconsin (22 games) Alabama (20 games) Clemson (19 games) Oklahoma State (18 games)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football near top of longest active bowl streaks with Alamo Bowl