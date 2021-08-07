SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | Manhattan High debate students craft arguments ahead of fall season

Aug. 7—Students on the Manhattan High School debate team are preparing for a new school year by crafting new arguments for competitions.

Since Monday, debate students have researched the field of water protection policies in the U.S. MHS debate and forensics head coach Mac Phrommany said students this year will be debating the pros and cons of the resolution outlined by the National Speech and Debate Association: "Resolved: The United States federal government should substantially increase its protection of water resources in the United States."

Phrommany said during the camp, students create arguments in support of and against specific policy recommendations. He said the process of crafting an argument is "quite similar to how a person in Congress would operate."

The debate camp comes to a close Saturday with an intra-team tournament and a visit to the Water Matters Day event at Sunset Zoo. The educational event focusing on water issues is hosted by the Konza Rotary Club.

Phrommany said students on the team travel each weekend to compete against other schools. Manhattan High School's debate team has competed at the state and national level over several decades.

USD 383 board approves MHS orchestra trip to New Orleans in 2022

The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved sending the Manhattan High School orchestra to perform in New Orleans in 2022.

The orchestra students will perform at the World Strides Heritage Festival, which takes place March 23-28 of next year. Anywhere from 75 to 100 orchestra and music students, along with 10 to 15 chaperones and their family members, will be going on the trip. School board agenda documents indicate the final number and roster of those traveling will be determined later, and there will be a deadline for people to commit to the trip.

The quoted cost for each student to go on the trip is $1,000. According to agenda documents, this is an early estimated cost that "is likely to decrease as plans for the trip are solidified and affordable options are negotiated."

The cost includes transportation, meals, lodging and other activities. The cost will be paid by the students and their families, while other donations and funds raised for the orchestra will help bring that cost down for families. Agenda documents indicate there are several fundraising events being planned.

The orchestra is also seeking sponsorships from local businesses. In exchange, those businesses will get their company logo placed on T-shirts for students to wear while on the trip. The MHS band, orchestra and choir each travel on a three-year rotation to keep costs down.

Students, staffers and parents going on the trip will be subject to any COVID-19 protocols in place at the time.

USD 383 receives grant for fresh fruits and vegetables in elementary schools

The Manhattan-Ogden School District is receiving $41,015 to provide fresh fruits and vegetables as snacks to some elementary school students during their school day.

The grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service will go to the district's child nutrition department and benefit kindergarten through 5th-grade students at both Northview and Ogden Elementary schools.

The program gives children a healthy snack option during the day and exposes them to new and interesting fruits or vegetables they might not otherwise try. It also encourages kids to try produce "as it is" without extra processing or additives.