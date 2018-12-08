Which School Has the Most Heisman Trophy Winners?

Last year Baker Mayfield won another Heisman for Oklahoma, which brought the school's total to six players who have won the award–enough to tie Southern California for the second-most winners produced.

Notre Dame and Ohio State have a one-player advantage over those two schools and have produced the most Heisman Trophy winners with seven players each.

The Buckeyes have the distinction of producing the only two-time winner in Archie Griffin. Griffin was a running back at Ohio State from 1972 to 1975, finishing fifth in Heisman voting after his sophomore season before winning the trophy in both his junior and senior years.

Notre Dame is the only school to have seven separate Heisman winners.

Quarterback Angelo Bertelli was the first Heisman winner for the Fighting Irish and won the the trophy in 1943. Senior wide receiver Tim Brown was the last Notre Dame player to win in 1987.

Oklahoma and Ohio State both have 2018 Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, respectively. If Murray wins for the Sooners, they'll share the top spot with Notre Dame and the Buckeyes. If Haskins wins for Ohio State, the university will surpass Notre Dame as the program to have produced the most Heisman winners.