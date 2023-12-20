Which school is likely to take a chance on Korey Foreman, USC’s five-star bust?

Korey Foreman has entered the transfer portal, as you know by now. The California native is a former five-star recruit who headlined USC’s 2021 recruiting class.

According to the 247Sports composite, Foreman was the top defensive lineman and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He came to the Trojans as the top in-state player in the cycle, but he contributed just 25 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and one interception during his three years at USC.

USC has been hit particularly hard on the defensive side of the ball this week. Multiple transfers have left the program. Domani Jackson, Tackett Curtis, and Foreman were all top recruits in their respective classes, but their primary recruiters either won’t be back or aren’t expected to be back at USC next season.

I expect tons of teams to be suitors for the talented Foreman. Keep LSU, Clemson, Oregon, Washington, Oregon, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Arizona and Colorado to be in the mix for Korey Foreman this offseason.

